The NRL has unveiled its full 2027 draw, featuring a Las Vegas season opener, the introduction of Perth Bears and a Super Sunday timeslot.

The NRL has released its full draw for the 2027 season, with the campaign to begin on February 28 in Las Vegas. Parramatta and the Gold Coast will kick off the season in Las Vegas alongside Melbourne and Wests Tigers.

The competition will expand to 18 teams with the entry of the Perth Bears. To accommodate the new team, the NRL will introduce a Super Sunday, adding an extra game to the end of each weekend. In the opening round, the Eels face the Titans in Las Vegas on Friday, March 5. The Warriors host the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium, the Bears play Manly at Perth Stadium, and the Raiders meet South Sydney at Canberra Stadium.

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New Draw Rules and Scheduling Changes

Under the new draw, no team will have more than one five-day turnaround, with 16 of them shared evenly across the league. Most weekends will feature one Thursday game, two on Friday, and three on both Saturday and Sunday. The NRL had previously avoided a 2pm Sunday timeslot early in the season due to hot weather, but that is no longer possible.

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Sunday night games will also be a constant, with the Bears hosting five to ensure more daytime football due to the west coast time difference. Among the biggest winners of the draw are the Dolphins, North Queensland and South Sydney, while Melbourne and Brisbane have been handed two of the most difficult schedules.

Foxsports.com.au will publish the full 2027 NRL and NRLW draws at 11am on Friday, with analysis including the biggest winners and losers and every team's schedule ranked from easiest to hardest. The first marquee clash is the Rabbitohs and Roosters rivalry in Round 2 on a Friday night. Two games are pencilled in for Easter Weekend, with the Panthers returning to their newly renovated home ground against the Dolphins on March 26.

Jarome Luai Faces Tigers Again

Jarome Luai will face the Tigers on Easter Monday, his first game against the merger club since he was ousted with a year left on his contract by coach Benji Marshall. Wests Tigers will wait only four weeks to take on their former halfback, after his exit for Parramatta. Luai's signing with the PNG Chiefs for 2028 derailed the Tigers' season before he was released a year early to head to the Eels.

Following Anzac Day, the Bulldogs and Bears square off on Monday, April 26. Payne Haas will return to Suncorp Stadium for the first time since his shock departure from the Broncos, lining up under Wayne Bennett at the Rabbitohs on Thursday, May 6. Haas could feel the wrath of a Lang Park crowd for three straight weeks in May.

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After facing Brisbane in Round 10 on Thursday, May 6, South Sydney face North Queensland at Lang Park the following Sunday for Magic Round. If picked for NSW, Haas will feature in the State of Origin series opener at the same ground on May 26. Newcastle must wait until Round 10 to exact revenge on the Sydney Roosters for last year's grand final, with the rematch set for Saturday, May 8.

Longest Wait for Grand Final Rematch

That is the longest wait for a grand-final rematch since Canberra and the Roosters in the COVID-hit 2020 draw. The Roosters face Brisbane in the opening round and arch-rivals South Sydney in Round 2 before the Knights clash. The Dragons take a home game to Eden Park in Round 15 ahead of Origin Game II at the same venue.

The following week, the Bears travel to Go Media Stadium in a NZ Origin triple-header, marking the longest away trip in NRL history outside the Las Vegas season openers. The NRLW draw was also released on Friday, with the competition featuring three prime-time Thursday night matches. Reigning premiers Sydney host Wests Tigers to open the season on Thursday, July 1.

St George Illawarra host Parramatta in Round 10, while the Gold Coast hosts Brisbane in Round 11 in the other Thursday night clashes.