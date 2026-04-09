Stafford MP Jimmy Sullivan Found Dead: Police Investigate Non-Suspicious Death

Queensland's Stafford MP, Jimmy Sullivan, has been found dead. Authorities are treating the death as non-suspicious. The news comes after Sullivan's expulsion from the Labor Party in 2025 due to personal issues, and his subsequent service as an independent MP.

The community mourns the passing of Stafford MP Jimmy Sullivan, who was found dead on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence in Stafford around 10:15 PM and have confirmed that the circumstances are not considered suspicious. The news has sent shockwaves through the local electorate and the broader political landscape, as Sullivan was a well-known figure, particularly after a tumultuous period in his career.

His death marks a significant loss for the region, and many are expressing their condolences and reflecting on his contributions to the community and his time in public service. The focus now shifts towards understanding the details surrounding his passing and honoring his memory as the community comes to terms with the sudden and unexpected loss. Funeral arrangements and memorial services are expected to be announced in the coming days, offering an opportunity for constituents, colleagues, and friends to pay their respects and celebrate his life and work.\Jimmy Sullivan, who was 44 years old, had a prominent presence in Queensland politics, serving as the Member for Stafford. His career took a notable turn in May 2025, when he was expelled from the Labor Party. This expulsion followed months of speculation and internal discussions within the party regarding his personal well-being and related issues. The Labor caucus ultimately voted to remove Sullivan from their ranks, a motion initiated by the then-Opposition Leader and former Premier Steven Miles. Following this, Sullivan transitioned to become an independent MP, continuing to represent the Stafford electorate. The events leading to his expulsion and subsequent political realignment had kept him in the public eye. His time in parliament was not without its challenges. In late 2024, Sullivan took leave from his parliamentary duties following an incident at his home, though he was not charged with any offense related to that event. Despite the difficulties he faced, Sullivan expressed gratitude for the support he received during his time of need. In a parliamentary address in February 2025, he specifically acknowledged the support of his family and the medical professionals who assisted him. He emphasized his commitment to the community and his efforts to address his health concerns, demonstrating a resilience and dedication that resonated with many of his constituents. The circumstances surrounding his expulsion and the later transition to independent MP reflected a time of immense personal challenges for the MP.\Sullivan's legacy will be a complex one. His political career was marked by periods of both public service and personal struggle. While his expulsion from the Labor Party and the subsequent events certainly presented challenges, his constituents recognized his efforts in representing the region. In his address in February 2025, he expressed gratitude for his support system and highlighted his commitment to serving his community. Despite the challenges, he remained active, working hard since his election. The community is now reflecting on his impact. His commitment to the community, his interactions with constituents, and his ability to navigate the complexities of political life leave behind a complex legacy. The sudden nature of his passing further adds a layer of complexity to the public's understanding of his life and career, leaving many to contemplate the man he was and the mark he left on the political arena. Tributes are already pouring in, and the coming days will likely see an outpouring of memories and reflections as the community comes to terms with the loss of a public figure who had a significant impact on the Stafford electorate. The details of his life and political career will surely be revisited and discussed, solidifying his role within the history of Queensland politics





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