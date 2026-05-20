Stake Online Crypto Casino Faced in US Lawsuit Over Alleged Illegal Gambling Operations

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States against Stake, an online cryptocurrency casino founded by Australia's youngest billionaire Ed Craven, alleging that the platform is involved in illegal online gambling operations and preying on customers.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States against Stake, an online cryptocurrency casino founded by Australia's youngest billionaire Ed Craven , alleging that the platform is involved in illegal online gambling operations and preying on customers.

The lawsuit claims that Stake uses its association with celebrities like rapper Drake and internet personality Adin Ross to attract vulnerable consumers, while also employing a 'modern-day pyramid scheme' to artificially inflate streaming numbers. Meanwhile, a similar lawsuit filed in January in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia also alleges that Drake used his celebrity status to induce punters to bet on the Stake platform





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Stake Online Crypto Casino Ed Craven Illegal Online Gambling Operations Class Action Lawsuit US Lawsuit

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