Lucy Wicks Accuses Taylor Martin of Physical Threats and Coercive Control

Former federal MP Lucy Wicks has accused her ex-staffer Taylor Martin of physical threats and coercive control in a right of reply published by the NSW Legislative Council privileges committee, responding to his parliamentary speech claiming she groomed and stalked him.

Former federal MP Lucy Wicks has accused her ex-staffer Taylor Martin of making physical threats to her safety amid a campaign of coercive control and abuse.

Wicks made the allegations in response to a 30-minute speech delivered by Martin in NSW Parliament last month, in which he claimed she had groomed him in his twenties and been his stalker for almost a decade. In her right of reply, published by the NSW Legislative Council's privileges committee on Monday, Wicks alleges Martin appropriated her experiences as his victim to use in his speech, including an implication she'd had a sense of entitlement to his body.

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She stated that these words describe her experience of Martin, not his experience of her. Wicks said Martin was employed in her electorate office from approximately March 2015 until April 2017 and was able to increasingly control her world over the coming months and years, personally, professionally and politically through mechanisms he described in his speech.

Martin, now an independent MP, was expelled from the NSW Liberal Party in 2024 for misconduct, which included abusive messages he sent Wicks calling her a dumb slut, pig, c--- and f---wit. The new developments come as preselection battles heat up before the state election in March next year. Martin was last month preparing an appeal against his expulsion before the expiry of his upper house term, which is due to expire in March.

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Wicks lost her Central Coast seat of Robertson in 2022 and hasn't indicated whether she will put herself forward as a candidate at the next federal election. In her right of reply, Wicks challenged 24 key statements in Martin's October 15 speech supporting tougher action against stalking in the Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill. She said the statements are untrue, describe his own conduct rather than hers, and have caused serious damage to her reputation.

Wicks Contradicts Martin Stalking Claims

Contradicting Martin's claim his now infamous expletive-laden messages were an attempt to make myself completely unappealing to my stalker, Wicks described a continual stream of abuse and rages. She said he told her to take her own life, with words such as hurry up and kill yourself will you and Do it now - I wish you were dead already! , knowing that she has lost four family members to suicide.

Wicks also rejected his allegations of coercive control, stating that her formal complaint to the Liberal Party, which was investigated and upheld, detailed his abusive and misogynistic language, gaslighting, rages and physical threats to her safety, an incident of stalking, a false allegation of blackmail against her staff member, and threats to end her career and ruin her reputation. Responding to Martin's claim his stalker would turn up late at night and idle their car at the end of his driveway, she said she would drop items at his letterbox on his request, including an air purifier, soup, a book, various documents and even a heater when he was cold.

She said that after he had threatened her physical safety in his kitchen in December 2019, she never again went inside his home or up his driveway. Wicks and Martin were in a clandestine relationship between 2017 and 2019. Martin became the youngest MP in NSW Parliament at the age of 26 when he was preselected by the Liberal Party to fill an upper house vacancy.

Martin Parliamentary Privilege Defamation Shield

Martin characterised this as a period in which he was preyed upon by Wicks in his speech. By making the allegations in parliament, he was protected from any defamation claim by privilege.

However, people who are adversely named by an MP have a citizen's right to reply on the parliamentary record, and Wicks used this to mount her response. In it, she rejected Martin's claim she groomed him in six stages as outlined by the Grace Tame Foundation, beginning in my early twenties.

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She said Mr Martin was not in his early twenties when he worked for her, noting he turned 25 in 2015, the year he joined her office, and was university educated, had worked in finance and had previously been engaged to be married. She emphasized he was an adult man.

Disputing Grooming Allegations Timeline

Of his claim she'd targeted him when he was aged 23, Wicks said he was describing an encounter in which he declined a brochure while she was campaigning at a train station. She said it had no significance for her and she did not even know who he was or that he was a Liberal Party member until almost two years later.

In his speech, Martin claimed his stalker had turned up to his 10-year school reunion uninvited and unwanted to monitor him. Wicks said she'd turned up to check up on Martin as he'd been threatening self-harm and left after they'd spoken. They were in a consensual relationship at the time, she said. Wicks claimed he stalked her, including entering her bedroom without consent, and resisted boundaries she attempted to impose.

She said Mr Martin became enraged if she ignored him and at times threatened self-harm if she did not respond. That is why she stayed silent for so long, she added. Martin claimed in his speech he had blocked his stalker on every form of communication but she'd circumvented this by creating new email addresses.

Wicks Denies Cyberstalking Blocking Apologies

Wicks said as far as she was aware, he'd blocked her once in 2020 but a few months later he resumed contact himself and apologised for the ways he had harmed her. She said she'd blocked him many times to protect herself between 2017 and 2022 and had several email addresses because of cyber stalking she'd previously experienced by another person, which she said Martin was aware of.

She added that Mr Martin falsely alleges that she groomed him, stating that in fact, she first raised with him that he had groomed her in a letter dated 15 August 2022. Once she named his behaviour, he denied it and subsequently has attributed it to her, a pattern known as DARVO.