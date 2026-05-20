Standard Chartered to Slash 8000 Jobs Over Four Years to Replace 'Lower-Value Human Capital' with AI - Latest in AI Integration in Workplace

The news revolves around the plan of the chief executive of Standard Chartered, Bill Winters, to slash 8000 jobs over the next four years, claiming that it is necessary to replace 'lower-value human capital' with machines and AI. This initiative is the latest in the ongoing integration of AI into the workplace from financial and tech institutions.

The boss of a $52 billion investment bank has described a plan to slash 8000 jobs over the next four years as a reduction in ' lower-value human capital ' Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters told reporters this week that there would be job 'reductions in favor of machines, and that will accelerate as we go forward into AI (artificial intelligence).

' The comments are the latest public admission from a major financial or tech institution on the rapid path towards greater AI integration in the workplace. Atlassian boss Mike Cannon-Brookes broke the news about job cuts in March. Karlie Cremin, the chief executive of Dynamic Leadership Programs Australia (DLPA) and Crestcom ANZ, said it was 'one of the more derogatory ways people have been referred to' and that it trampled on the social contract between an employer and the employee





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Standard Chartered Job Cuts AI Integration Lower-Value Human Capital Reductions Replaced Machines AI Acceleration Social Contract Workplace Dynamic Leadership Programs Australia AI In Workplace Reduce Australian Jobs AI Integration Crestcom ANZ Industry AI Integration Australia

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