Hellsing Wins Big Dance on Protest, Gringotts Promoted to Third

Hellsing was elevated to first in the $3 million Big Dance at Randwick after a protest by Nash Rawiller on Gringotts against Formal Display was upheld, costing Chad Schofield a spring treble.

Hellsing was elevated to first place in the $3 million Big Dance at Randwick after stewards upheld a protest by Nash Rawiller on fourth past-the-post Gringotts against Chad Schofield on original winner Formal Display.

Hellsing Awarded Big Dance Win After Protest

The protest alleged interference between the 600m and 500m when Schofield shifted off the fence and caused Gringotts to lose significant ground. Hellsing's jockey Tom Sherry was awarded his richest race win after the stunning stewards' decision. Formal Display, trained by Annabel and Rob Archibald, had surged through a late opening to nail his stablemate Hellsing by a short head in a messy finish.

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Matias finished another short neck behind in third, while Gringotts, the $2.80 favourite chasing a third successive Big Dance trophy, finished fourth, 1-1/4 lengths from the winner. Both horses were held up for runs in the straight before Formal Display got the split. Rawiller told stewards the interference took him from being a long neck off Formal Display to three lengths behind. He said he would have been three lengths closer and travelling, picking the runs as they opened.

Schofield conceded his horse stepped away from the fence on the bend but felt there was room for Gringotts to hold his position, adding the horse to Gringotts' outside contributed to the interference. Schofield said his horse was held up until the last fifty metres and would have won by three lengths with a gap. Stewards, led by chief stipe Tom Moxon, deliberated for some time before upholding Rawiller's objection.

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Moxon estimated the bump before the corner cost Gringotts in excess of two lengths. He found that without the interference, Gringotts would have followed Magnatear into the straight and had an unimpeded run to the end of the race. Moxon said stewards were comfortably satisfied Gringotts would have finished in advance of Formal Display, so they upheld the protest. Hellsing was elevated to first, Matias to second and Gringotts to third, with Formal Display relegated to fourth.

The prizemoney differential cost connections of Formal Display $1.485 million. The result robbed Schofield of a lucrative Sydney spring carnival treble after he won the $20 million Everest on Tempted and the $10 million Golden Eagle on Skyhook. Trainers Annabel and Rob Archibald had the quinella before the relegation but still claimed the win with Hellsing. Rob Archibald was clearly upset with the ruling and declined to comment.

Sherry said a protest result was not an ideal way to win but he was thrilled, though his joy was tempered by Schofield's misfortune. He said he was cursing Chad after the line because Chad is on a heater, having won an Everest and a Golden Eagle.

Jockey Tom Sherry Celebrates First Major Win

Sherry said it was the first good chance he had to win a race, so he was not too happy with Schofield just because he won, but he felt a bit bad for him now. Sherry added they will take the win for sure. Sherry was not surprised by the tough effort from the $26 chance. He said the funny thing with the horse is that third up every prep he fires.

He had two ordinary runs last preparation, then won at Randwick and went on to win the Scone Cup. Sherry thought he had a similar preparation, running well first up before the Toorak where he did not have a great run, three deep the trip in a good Toorak, and he thought the horse was spot on today.

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Other Winners Featured On Sydney Race Day

In the $750,000 Little Dance consolation over 1600m, jockey Dylan Gibbons continued a Sydney spring resurgence with victory on John O'Shea and Tom Charlton-trained Jamberoo at $13. Gibbons, who won the $3 million Russell Balding last week with Pericles and the group 1 Flight Stakes on Global Goal a month ago, took the seven-year-old to a one-length win over Anythink Goes, with Estadio Mestalla third.

Gibbons then scored a profitable race-to-race double, winning the $300,000 Choisir Handicap on Michael Freedman-trained Polyglot. O'Shea said he thought the horse had more to offer and they wanted consistency and execution, as he was making poor choices in races not incumbent of a jockey of his quality. He said the horse responded and they are proud of him. Rawiller took out the $250,000 Barn Dance on Matt Dunn-trained Boom Torque, which stormed home to shade Tickleberry.

It gave Rawiller a double on the day after taking O'Shea and Charlton-prepared Graffiti Tycoon to victory. O'Shea was content to take the promising Graffiti Tycoon through the grades after he smashed the class record in winning the 1300m benchmark 64 handicap for three and four-year-olds. The $2.60 favourite lunged late to edge out Siragusa, running 1:14.78, which bettered the 1:16.73 record of Robusto from 2022.

Chris Waller stable representative Zane Jones said Man Of Worth could target the $1 million The Gong over 1600m after he raced away to a two and a quarter length win in the 1500m benchmark 88 handicap. In the opener, All Star gave Hawkesbury trainer Fabio Martino a memorable first victory at Randwick.

The four-year-old broke through at his third attempt in Midway Saturday grade, taking out the benchmark 72 handicap over 1800m by a length from Joe Ible's race favourite Cabbucio. Martino worked for Chris Waller, Michael Freedman and David Payne before going out on his own four years ago and has 24 horses in work.