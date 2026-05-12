Starmer’s Old Labour Tribute Strategy: A Symbol of Decline or a Last Hope?

The article explores whether Keir Starmer's decision to appoint New Labour figures like Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman as advisors signals a desperate attempt to rescue the struggling Labour party or is merely a symbol of its declining fortunes. It highlights the challenges facing the Labour party, such as raising billions for defence, addressing misogyny within the party, and engaging with younger women voters.

The article discusses whether Keir Starmer 's old Labour tribute strategy could rescue him from a difficult position. Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman , two influential figures from the New Labour era, have been selected as advisors to Starmer .

However, the article criticizes the timing and composition of the team, arguing that even if they were to provide guidance, they may not be able to fix the relationship between Starmer and the parliamentary Labour party. The article highlights issues such as raising sufficient funds for defense, addressing misogyny within the party, and the role of older women in political polarization.

It concludes that if Labour cannot solve these problems quickly, Britain may take a dark path, with a potential Reform UK victory in 2029 as a threat





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