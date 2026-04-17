Starmer's "Staggering Ignorance" on Mandelson Vetting Sparks Political Storm

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces intense scrutiny and accusations of a cover-up after claiming he was unaware of Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting for a key diplomatic post. A senior civil servant's impending testimony before MPs is expected to further inflame the controversy, which threatens Starmer's leadership ahead of crucial local elections.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's assertion of being unaware of Peter Mandelson 's security vetting failure has been met with widespread skepticism throughout Westminster . Accusations are mounting that a senior civil servant was dismissed to safeguard Starmer's premiership.

Senior government figures have indicated that the Prime Minister faces a critical juncture next week with the anticipated appearance of Olly Robbins before a prominent parliamentary committee. Robbins, reportedly incensed by his forced resignation from the Foreign Office, is expected to provide his account of the events. Starmer's position remains precarious ahead of a planned statement to MPs on Monday.

The Guardian reported on Friday that Starmer was kept in the dark regarding information pertinent to Mandelson's failed security vetting for the role of UK ambassador to the US. Cabinet Secretary Antonia Romeo and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary Catherine Little were aware of the situation last month.

Government sources have refuted claims that these officials withheld knowledge from the Prime Minister, asserting that they were engaged in a complex risk assessment process concerning the sharing of sensitive data. They stated that the Prime Minister was only apprised of the matter on Tuesday.

Despite calls from leaders of other major political parties for his resignation, Starmer maintains he was not informed of Mandelson's vetting setback. He expressed his 'fury' over the situation.

Downing Street has placed the blame squarely on the Foreign Office, with Starmer's official spokesperson indicating that Number 10 had 'repeatedly' sought clarity but had not received it. When questioned about a potential cover-up, the spokesperson did not dismiss the notion, stating that the Prime Minister's lack of information was 'staggering.'

Olly Robbins is understood to be deeply angered by what he perceives as unfair treatment by the Prime Minister. He is expected to present his perspective early next week, with the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee inviting him to give evidence on Tuesday.

Some ministers are concerned that Robbins may use this public platform to challenge the official narrative from Number 10, potentially causing significant damage to Starmer's standing.

Ciaran Martin, a former senior civil servant with experience in vetting, and a friend of Robbins, suggested to the BBC that the dismissed official may have been made a scapegoat. Martin argued that vetting is fundamentally a risk assessment rather than a simple pass or fail, and that it is standard practice for officials to determine the acceptability of risk. He emphasized that there was no procedural failure and that disclosing vetting case details to ministers is typically discouraged to protect the integrity of the vetting system.

However, another senior government official with insight into the vetting process described the Foreign Office's rejection of UKSV advice as highly unusual. This official suggested that Robbins could have at least informed a senior minister of this decision, even without divulging specific details.

The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Emily Thornberry, stated that Robbins, through omission, did not provide the full truth regarding his decision to override the deep vetting advice. She acknowledged the pressure Robbins may have faced to confirm Mandelson's appointment, especially after it had been publicly announced. Thornberry expressed the committee's desire to ascertain whether additional pressure was exerted on Robbins from Downing Street or elsewhere.

The Prime Minister, who was in Paris for a meeting on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, is scheduled to address MPs on Monday regarding the Mandelson affair and his knowledge of it. MPs have voiced dismay over the recurring damage the Mandelson issue inflicts on the government, particularly with crucial local elections on the horizon.

One backbencher commented on the apparent incredulity of the Prime Minister's claim of ignorance, acknowledging that it was also plausible. Some observers believe the Mandelson vetting controversy could prove to be a terminal blow to a Prime Minister who entered office with a mandate for political reform.

One individual expressed a sentiment of despair, stating, 'I can’t see how he survives this. I just don’t think it’s feasible for him to say he didn’t know anything. I’m angry and really sad.' The same individual cautioned against leadership challenges during a period of global instability and potential domestic economic repercussions, asserting, 'Now is not the time to start agitating over the leadership, when the global situation is so volatile and the domestic economic fallout is potentially so serious.'





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