Starmer Vows 'Game Changer' Social Media Policy for Child Protection

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to introduce a transformative social media policy to protect children from online harms, potentially surpassing Australia's under-16 ban. The announcement follows meetings with bereaved families and coincides with the closure of a UK government consultation on age restrictions, addictive features, and AI chatbot regulations. Across Europe and Asia, countries are advancing or considering similar measures, framing social media as a public health issue. The UK government aims to respond swiftly this summer, as global momentum builds for stricter child safety online.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to introduce a "game changer" social media policy that could extend beyond Australia 's ban on children under 16 accessing some online platforms.

On Tuesday, he met with bereaved families of children who lost their lives after viewing harmful content online. Ahead of the meeting, he told reporters outside 10 Downing Street he would act to protect British children from the harms of social media and pledged to act on advice whether the UK should implement a mandatory minimum age for social media use.

Sir Keir's comments came as a three-month government consultation closed, assessing possible paths for social media restrictions, whether addictive features such as infinite scrolling and autoplay should be curbed, and whether tighter restrictions on AI chatbots and age verification should be introduced. His government is expected to formally respond to the findings "in the summer, acting swiftly on the evidence gathered".

Former health secretary Wes Streeting, considered a potential political rival, said the UK should go further than a ban on under-16s.

"Social media should be treated like tobacco. It's extremely addictive, bad for our health, and big tech is borrowing the big tobacco playbook to avoid regulation. We've got to give our children their childhood back. A ban of under-16s must be the start, not the end.

" After Australia became the first nation to implement a ban on social media for under-16s, other countries have considered following suit. The Australian eSafety Commissioner reported technology companies were making "meaningful attempts" to prevent underage access, and Communications Minister Anika Wells called early deactivation numbers a "huge achievement": "We've said from the beginning that we weren't expecting perfection straight away, but early figures are showing this law is making a real, meaningful difference.

" In the days before Australia's ban took effect, the European Union signaled it would pursue stronger child protections. On May 12, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said member states would seek stronger protections, opening the door to social media age limits for teenagers. The Commission will target "addictive and harmful design practices" in its Digital Fairness Act, planned for later this year, while an expert panel prepared advice.

The European Parliament agreed in November on a resolution calling for a minimum age of 16 on social media, urging a harmonized EU digital age limit of 13 for social media access and 13 for video-sharing services and "AI companions". Elsewhere in Europe, Denmark confirmed in November it would ban social media for children under 15, though teens as young as 13 could access some platforms with parental consent.

The French Senate approved restrictions in April but adopted a two-tiered system for certain platforms, rather than a blanket ban. In Germany, children aged 13-16 may use social media only with parental consent, but child protection advocates say controls are insufficient. Greece announced plans in April for a ban for under-15s to take effect in January 2027. In Italy, under-14s legally require parental consent; Norway, Poland and Slovenia are preparing laws restricting use for children under 15.

Spain would ban children under 16 and is preparing new rules such as mandated age verification systems for certain platforms. In January, India's chief economic adviser called for age restrictions, describing social media companies as "predatory" in their methods to maintain an engaged audience. China's cyberspace regulator introduced a "minor mode" program requiring device-level restrictions and app-specific rules to limit screen time by age.

The global movement toward stricter child protections online is gaining momentum, with leaders framing social media's addictive design as a public health issue akin to tobacco. The UK's consultation and expected response, combined with actions across Europe and Asia, indicate a growing willingness to impose age limits and regulate addictive features.

However, enforcement remains a challenge, as evidenced by Australia's early but imperfect results and varied approaches across nations. The debate continues over the appropriate age threshold, parental consent mechanisms, and the role of technology companies in designing safer platforms. Starmer's pledge to go "beyond" Australia's model suggests the UK may propose even stricter measures, potentially influencing international standards





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