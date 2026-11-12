Starshield Restrictions Hamper Ukraine's Drone Defense Amid Putin Talks

Ukraine reports Starshield speed limits hinder interceptor capabilities against Russian jets. US envoys meet Putin while EU prepares new sanctions packages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that systemic restrictions on the Starshield satellite network have severely impacted Ukraine's air defense capabilities. These digital limitations prevent Ukrainian interceptor aircraft from reaching the necessary velocity to effectively destroy Russian jet-powered drones. The disruption affects the entire front line and occupied territories, leaving military units exposed to more accurate and deadly aerial strikes.

Starshield Speed Limits Crippling Interceptor Speed

Zelenskyy stated that Starshield, the military derivative of Elon Musk's SpaceX service, imposed a speed cap of 161 kph on satellite communications. This artificial ceiling stops Ukrainian interceptors from accelerating fast enough to engage high-speed targets. Consequently, Russian drones have successfully hit Ukrainian positions, resulting in casualties and further infrastructure damage. The Ukrainian government is actively seeking clarification from the United States regarding the specific reasons for these operational blocks.

Also read US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi yield agreement on major prisoner exchange

US Envoy Talks Proceed Without Addressing Tech Issues

These critical communications failures occurred as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The high-level diplomatic discussions aimed to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict. A Ukrainian official clarified that the Starshield disruptions were not mentioned during the earlier US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi. It remains unclear which authority within the United States decided to restrict the service.

Tensions Rise Over Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Zelenskyy suggested the restrictions punish Ukraine for its recent military campaigns against Russian oil refineries and energy installations. Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities and power grids, prompting Kyiv to retaliate against critical industrial targets. Zelenskyy warned that if American decisions treat Ukrainian territory as non-Ukrainian, it signals a dangerous shift in alliance support. This geopolitical friction highlights the complex dependency Ukraine maintains on American technology during the war.

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European Commission Prepares Twenty-Second Sanctions Package

While US diplomacy unfolds, the European Commission is preparing a new sanctions package targeting Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measures will be presented before the next European Council. This will be the EU's 22nd sanctions package since the full-scale invasion began nearly five years ago. The new restrictions aim to close loopholes used by third countries to bypass existing penalties.

New Financial Restrictions and Athletic Bans Under Review

EU diplomats indicate the upcoming measures will include strict bans on cryptocurrency platforms and new restrictions on banks. The package may also prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international events within the EU. These financial and cultural penalties are designed to isolate the Russian economy further. The moves coincide with rising tensions and ongoing targeted attacks on military personnel within Russian territory.

Car Bombings Mark Escalating Violence Inside Russia

Violence has intensified within Russian borders, with investigators reporting the death of a military serviceman in St Petersburg. A car bomb exploded in the Pushkinsky District, damaging a dark blue SUV and an adjacent passenger bus. This incident follows a similar killing on August 27 in the same district and other attacks in Moscow and Crimea. Russia has historically blamed Ukraine for these assassinations, though Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the latest event.