Starving for Relief: In Gaza's Rubble, Families Struggle to Recover Human Remains, Buried Alive

Despite relentless efforts, recovery remains stalled in Gaza as search teams find it hard to move forward due to a lack of heavy machinery and the constant fear of renewed strikes. Some of the hardest-hit areas have seen operations cease completely, leaving the families of the deceased to fend for themselves. Meanwhile, massive piles of debris continue to pile up.

As Lina Al-Jaura climbs over the broken concrete and twisted metal of her flattened home in Gaza , she recalls the night she lost 28 members of her family in a single strike.

She had been sick and was away from her family's house to prevent spreading her illness, when the bombs fell in February, 2024. The 23-year-old is now the sole survivor of her family. Lina expressed deep pain and disbelief upon receiving the news of her family's demise. She suffered a nervous breakdown and still suffers from the trauma.

She is still waiting to bury her relatives, who are trapped under the debris. Lina often goes inside the rubble in search of the closest point she spent with her mother, as she holds her in high regard. According to one report, the number of victims could be as high as 8,000. Lina has appealed for help in recovering the bodies of her family, including the babies and children of her siblings, so they can be laid to rest.

However, she was informed by authorities there is no equipment available in Gaza to clear the rubble. Lina hopes one day to bury her family in peace so she can visit their graves instead of continuing to mourn in constant pain and grief. More than two years after the strike, over 80 per cent of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and there is a massive amount of debris waiting to be cleared to prevent future injury and destruction.

Recovery efforts have stalled, despite a US-brokered ceasefire, due to a lack of heavy machinery and recurring fears of further strikes. Search and recovery operations have stopped in some hardest-hit areas. Recovery teams have been inundated with calls from families who know exactly where their dead loved ones are buried but require assistance to retrieve them. With a lack of progress, families have resorted to manually excavating rubble and rely onHaaretz.

For instance, Hamdi Malaka reports losing 70 people in his block in the neighbourhood of Zeitun. Despite his repeated efforts, he has yet to see any progress in recovering the bodies or reducing the rubble. The scale of destruction, lack of equipment, and renewed fears are making it difficult for officials to continue with recovery efforts. The use of cement blocks to remove rubble faces petrol and machinery shortages.

The war has killed 834 people since the ceasefire. General Al-Dahshan strives to fulfill his duty while lacking certain support





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