State Government to Appoint Commissioner for Shire of Carnarvon Following Mass Councillor Resignations

A critical breakdown in leadership and a lack of quorum at the Shire of Carnarvon have forced the Western Australian government to intervene by appointing a commissioner.

The local government landscape in Western Australia has been thrown into turmoil following a series of dramatic events within the Shire of Carnarvon. Located approximately 900 kilometres north of the state capital, Perth, the regional shire has found itself in a precarious administrative position.

The Western Australian Local Government Minister, Hannah Beazley, has announced that the state government will appoint a commissioner to take over the management of the shire. This drastic measure became necessary after six councillors resigned in a wave of departures that left the council unable to function.

In the wake of these resignations, the shire was unable to reach a legal quorum, meaning it could no longer make official decisions or pass resolutions required for the day-to-day operation of the region. Efforts to rectify the situation quickly were unsuccessful, as three potential backfill candidates, who had previously run in local government elections, declined to step into the vacant roles, leaving the state government with no choice but to intervene.

At the heart of this collapse is the former shire president, Eddie Smith, whose decision to step down served as the catalyst for the subsequent exodus. Mr. Smith, a veteran of local governance with two decades of service to the community, described the act of resigning as a heartbreaking experience that nearly tore his heart out.

During an emotional interview with ABC Radio Perth, he revealed that his departure was driven by a total breakdown in the professional working relationship between himself and the office of the chief executive officer. While the specifics of the conflict remain obscured due to concerns over potential legal action, Mr. Smith indicated that he did not feel comfortable discussing the intricacies of the dispute openly.

Despite the bitter end to his tenure, Smith reflected on his accomplishments with pride, specifically pointing to the council's effective response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the overwhelming support he received from the local community during this transition has been both shocking and deeply appreciated. The administrative vacuum created by the resignations has placed a significant burden on the state government to ensure that basic services for residents and ratepayers are not interrupted.

Minister Hannah Beazley emphasized that appointing a commissioner is an absolute priority to ensure the Shire of Carnarvon can continue to deliver essential services. Beyond the appointment of a commissioner, the Minister has expressed support for the local government inspector to appoint a monitor to oversee the transition and evaluate the systemic failures that led to this crisis. This follows a recent visit by the state local government inspector, which was requested by Mr. Smith.

While the meetings between the inspector, the council, and the administration were reportedly positive, they were not enough to salvage the fractured relationship between the elected members and the executive leadership. This situation highlights the precarious nature of regional governance where the tension between political representatives and career administrators can lead to total systemic failure.

The appointment of a commissioner represents a loss of local democratic representation in the short term, as an appointed official replaces the elected voice of the people. However, the government maintains that this is the only viable path forward to prevent a total collapse of local services. The community of Carnarvon now awaits the arrival of the new commissioner, hoping for a period of stability and a resolution to the internal conflicts that have plagued the shire.

The ongoing scrutiny from the local government inspector and the potential implementation of a monitor suggest that the state is not only looking to fix the immediate vacancy but is also seeking to reform the internal culture of the Shire of Carnarvon to prevent such a catastrophic breakdown from occurring again in the future. The focus now shifts to how the administration, led by chief executive Amanda Dexter, will work with the appointed commissioner to restore faith in local governance





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Shire Of Carnarvon Western Australia Local Government Commissioner Governance Crisis

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