The biggest talking point ahead of the State of Origin 2026 Game 2 is how Laurie Daley will use Reece Walsh and Ethan Strange, and whether the NSW Blues will make any late changes to stop an alarming trend.

State of Origin 2026: The biggest talking points ahead of Game 2, how do Queensland Maroons use Reece Walsh , Laurie Daley future as NSW Blues coach.

Billy Slater's side face the NSW Blues at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night as they look to level the series. The biggest talking point ahead of the match is how Laurie Daley will use Reece Walsh and Ethan Strange, and whether the NSW Blues will make any late changes to stop an alarming trend.

The Fox Sports Lab has revealed some remarkable numbers that highlight the importance of Cameron Murray to NSW's success in the State of Origin arena. The Blues are 3-0 when Murray starts at lock, with a remarkable +174 points difference when he's on the field compared to -48 when he's on the bench. Veteran journalist Brent Read called the numbers 'alarming', adding that if Daley is not seriously considering making the change he is 'not doing his job'.

Former players including Braith Anasta have also called for Murray to start at lock, with skipper Isaah Yeo to either shift to prop or to come off the bench. However, it seems that Daley is once again going to opt against making any late changes based on his comments to media on Tuesday.

'Obviously Cam is a wonderful player and he's made such a huge impact on the group this year,' Daley said. 'Yeoy will probably find himself up front tomorrow during the game. It's just the roles they both play and you could have that option, but for us at the moment where it's at, Cam gives us plenty coming off the bench and that's the way we'll go.

Add in Victor Radley and there is the possibility of the Blues having three genuine ball-playing middles on the field at once. This is something that Luke Keary said would be a 'very dangerous' prospect for Queensland, while Yeo called Radley and Murray a 'real point of difference' for the Blues in Game 1.

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has the pleasure of playing with Yeo at club level every week, while he gets to throw in Murray three times a year when they pull on the Blues jersey. The world's best playmaker loves working with two of the most effective link men in rugby league, with Murray providing a point of difference that Yeo can't match.

Whether he starts or not is immaterial for Murray, whose sole concern is seeing his state lift the shield again after an injury kept him out of last year's series.

'When I play Origin, I just try to be myself out there. I try to go out and play to my strengths and do what I know needs to be done to get the job done in Origin,' he said.

'Origin's all about effort and going out and doing your best for your teammate, and so that's what I try to do. If I'm coming off the bench, then I try to bring energy. If I start, I try to start with a level head and I just go out there and try to be the best version of myself and play as best I can in a Blues jersey





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Queensland Maroons Cameron Murray Laurie Daley Reece Walsh Ethan Strange

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