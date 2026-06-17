State of Origin: Impressive Performances from Several Players

The State of Origin clash in Melbourne saw impressive performances from several players, with each team showing their strength and resilience. The Panthers winger had a solid game, while the Roosters' excitement machine made an instant impact in his first Origin. The Blues' pack was led by Haas, who produced several big runs in the first half and had no missed tackles. The Souths skipper made an immediate impact off the bench with tough runs and rapid play-the-balls, while the giant-rower got through a mountain of work, especially with the ball.

The State of Origin clash in Melbourne saw impressive performances from several players. The Panthers winger had a solid game, defusing a dangerous Sam Walker grubber with a full-length stretch in his in-goal area.

He also ran the ball strongly down the left and made key tackles under pressure. In contrast, the Roosters' excitement machine made an instant impact in his first Origin, grabbing a loose ball and offloading to Staggs for the game's first try. He also scored one himself and almost had another with an acrobatic leap for the corner. The Blues' pack was led by Haas, who produced several big runs in the first half and had no missed tackles.

The Souths skipper made an immediate impact off the bench with tough runs and rapid play-the-balls, while the giant-rower got through a mountain of work, especially with the ball. He came on in the 22nd minute and made an immediate impact, throwing the final pass for Loiero's try. The Maroons' try was scored by a player who replaced Flegler in the 16th minute and produced a big shot on Haas soon after.

Overall, the game saw impressive performances from several players, with each team showing their strength and resilience





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