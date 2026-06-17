State of Origin: Laurie Daley's Last Game in Charge of NSW

The second State of Origin clash saw the Blues coach Laurie Daley's team lose the series 2-0, with serious questions being asked about what has gone wrong and how the Blues can turn it around from here.

In the lead-up to the second State of Origin clash, Laurie Daley , the Blues coach, was the subject of a story suggesting that his pre-match addresses to players were uninspiring.

However, his team showed a strong start in Melbourne, taking the ascendancy in the first half. Unfortunately, they traded their nightmare beginning in Sydney for a shocking second half, losing the series 2-0. The defeat in Brisbane in three weeks' time would be the second year in a row they have surrendered a 1-0 series lead. Daley, one of the finest players to ever wear the sky-blue jersey, has won only one series in his six previous attempts.

The selection of key players Mitchell Moses and Payne Haas, who were injured in Sydney, was a luxury for the Blues. The dropping of Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu for rising Newcastle forward Dylan Lucas was a head scratcher from the outset. The limited game time given to South Sydney's Cameron Murray and the use of the bench were also issues.

The ledger is square, and Daley could still go out a winner, but serious questions will be asked about what has gone wrong so far and how the Blues can turn it around from here





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Of Origin Blues Laurie Daley Selection Game Time Bench Serious Questions Turn It Around Second Stint Series Defeat Uninspiring Addresses Unwelcoming Territory Second Year In A Row Game Breaker Rising Newcastle Forward Manly Second-Rower South Sydney's Cameron Murray Limited Game Time Use Of The Bench Penrith's Dylan Edwards James Tedesco Latrell Mitchell Tom Trbojevic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daley lets it all out ahead of MCG State of Origin blockbusterThe Blues coach was a completely different proposition to his guarded Queensland counterpart.

Read more »

‘Should never play again’: Gorden Tallis’ brutal claim after Laurie Daley ‘hit piece’‘Should never play again’: Origin great’s brutal claim after Daley ‘hit piece’

Read more »

NSW Coach Laurie Daley Faces Criticism Ahead of Crucial Origin MatchNSW coach Laurie Daley has the chance to claim a series in for the Blues in Melbourne on Wednesday night, but faces criticism for his ability to coach at the highest level. The team has had a mixed season, with some wins and some losses, but Daley remains focused on what's best for NSW.

Read more »

Fittler and Gould Rally to Defend NSW Coach Laurie Daley Amid Origin PressureBrad Fittler and Phil Gould have launched impassioned defences of NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley, who faces criticism over his State of Origin record. Fittler stressed Daley's legacy as the greatest Blues player, urging the team to show passion and support. Gould criticised the media's tone and highlighted the challenges faced by part-time Origin coaches.

Read more »