(State of Origin Teams Update) Who are the rugby league players selected, coach changes and match dates?

State of Origin teams for 2025 are being announced nine days prior to the series opener. Billy Slater names Queensland team with his coaching debut at the 2025 season opener. NSW coach Laurie Daley and Origin debutants feature in his team selection.

If you need a refresher on who Laurie Daley and Billy Slater last picked, here are their teams from the 2025 decider. Brian To'o and Zac Lomax (NSW); Xavier Coates and Valentine Holmes (Qld) Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary (NSW); Cameron Munster and Tom Dearden (Qld) Max King, Payne Haas and Isaah Yeo (NSW); Josh Papali'i , Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Trent Loiero (Qld) Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu and Jacob Kiraz (NSW); Kurt Mann, Lindsay Collins, Pat Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai and Reece Walsh (Qld) The teams are being named nine days before the series opener, which is being played on June 17.

That's followed by Game II at the MCG on July 17, and the final game at Brisbane's Lang Park on July 8. Unlike in previous years, both squads are being announced on the same morning, which just makes more sense.

Then, at 9am, we'll bring you both announcements and talk through the decisions made. Hello and welcome to the ABC's State of Origin teams blog. My name is Nick and this morning I'll bring you all the latest news on the teams for State of Origin I. First up, we'll have New South Wales at 7:30 before Billy Slater names his Queensland side about an hour later.

Both sides are set for a host of changes from last year but we'll keep you abreast of all the news that's fit to blog. Sports content to make you think... or allow you not to. A newsletter delivered each Saturday.





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State Of Origin 2025 Teams Billy Slater New South Wales Laurie Daley Queensland Rugby League Teams Josh Papali'i Zac Lomax

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