State Theatre Company South Australia Introduces Sensory-Friendly Performances for Neurodivergent People

The State Theatre Company South Australia has introduced a sensory-friendly performance for a broader range of audience members including neurodivergent people. Artist and disability advocate Michele Saint-Yves says expanding the types of access programs makes more people feel accepted and safer to engage with theatre.

Michele Saint-Yves welcomes sensory-friendly performances for neurodivergent people at the State Theatre Company. The State Theatre Company South Australia has introduced a sensory-friendly performance for a broader range of audience members including neurodivergent people .

Artist and disability advocate Michele Saint-Yves says expanding the types of access programs makes more people feel accepted and safer to engage with theatre. Poet and artist Michele Saint-Yves will never forget the first time her four-year-old self experienced theatre. Saint-Yves writes for stage, screen and poetry — and did not stop despite a brain injury acquired almost 25 years ago.

The disability advocate said the injury resulted in a myriad of neurological conditions and sensory overload issues, as she suffers from vertigo and uses a walking cane. Generally the ones that are most important for accessing theatre are the ability to feel I can get up and move and leave the theatre if I need to ... that there is a lift and there are seats available at ground level.

It is so taxing on me to go to a normal production of theatre ... that I need a whole day before and a whole day after to prepare and to recover. Saint-Yves said she was not alone in thinking that proper theatre etiquette had been a barrier for people with disabilities, many of whom felt disengaged. Kath Fyffe says the State Theatre Company's access program hopes to make performances more inclusive.

To make theatre more accessible, the State Theatre Company South Australia has introduced a sensory-friendly session for this season's play The Importance of Being Earnest. Executive director Kath Fyffe said in their relaxed performance, lights and noise levels are adjusted, audience members are allowed to leave the auditorium if it's too overwhelming, or use sensory aids if needed.

People can just generally feel that if they are vocalising or making a little bit of noise, that's completely fine and particularly, I guess, encouraged and welcomed in this particular performance. She said she hoped a broader section of the community such as neurodivergent people, or those with sensory sensitivities or learning disabilities, would find the theatre environment more inclusive.

Having access programs and widening the type of access programs that theatre companies can provide bring communities that have traditionally felt disengaged and, in a sense, shamed and or scorned upon for their behaviours to manage their disabilities or just the nature of their disability, within theatre etiquette. Backstage access for vision impaired The latest initiative expands on the State Theatre Company's access program, which allows theatregoers who are blind, have vision impairment or sensory needs get a more hands-on backstage experience before a performance.

Simon Wong, a theatre aficionado who has been blind since he was seven years old, said he has enjoyed pre-show tactile tours at the Dunstan Playhouse. In these sessions, small groups have the opportunity to touch costumes, meet the actors and, where possible, walk on the stage to get a sense of the set. The white cane user said these behind-the-scenes tours were a big highlight, allowing him to fully appreciate the work by production crews to bring shows alive.

The tactile tools are extremely helpful for people like myself, because we don't actually get the visuals of it. To actually know what the costumes, what they're wearing, some of the props that they'll be using, some of the voices they'll be using as well, and just having that context helps us to make sense of what's to come during the show





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Neurodivergent People Sensory-Friendly Performances State Theatre Company South Australia Kath Fyffe Michele Saint-Yves Backstage Access For Vision Impaired Pre-Show Tactile Tours Tactile Tools Neurological Conditions Sensory Overload Issues Vertigo Walking Cane Proper Theatre Etiquette Disability Advocate Accessibility Inclusivity Acceptance Acceptance Of Disabilities Bridges The Gap Between The Visual That You Mi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Boost Juice Stores on Queensland's Gold Coast Close Down After Company LiquidationThe affected four Boost Juice stores in popular tourist hotspots have shut down following the company going into liquidation. Customers were left stunned, particularly given the stores’ popularity in some of the Gold Coast’s busiest retail precincts.

Read more »

Australia to feature in coveted Michelin Guide for first timeSouth Australian becomes the first state included after the state government inked a deal with the French company to include its restaurants from 2027

Read more »

SA government plans to remove 10-year fracking ban in state's South EastThe South Australian government is planning to lift a ban on fracking in the state's South East amid reports of increasing risks to gas supply in southern parts of the nation.

Read more »

New South Wales secure Women's State of Origin shield for second year in a rowFor the second year in a row, New South Wales have secured the Women's State of Origin shield in game two against Queensland Maroons. The margin was just a few pixels in the video review bunker, but it was enough for New South Wales to secure the Women's. The result looked set to flip when Maroons winger Jasmine Peters crossed in the right corner in the final minute, triggering wild scenes among the Queenslanders on the field and in the Suncorp Stadium stands.

Read more »