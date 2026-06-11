States accuse federal government of pushing ahead with NDIS changes

The states and territories have accused the federal government of pushing ahead with changes to the NDIS that do not align with agreements made earlier this year. The proposed overhaul would save more than $36 billion over the next four years, and follow concerns the NDIS has been growing faster than Medicare, been exploited by criminals and is shedding public support.

The states and territories have accused the federal government of pushing ahead with changes to the NDIS that do not align with agreements made earlier this year.

The Albanese government wants its bill passed before parliament's winter break, but is facing opposition from the Coalition and Greens. State and territory disability ministers have accused the Albanese government of pushing on with NDIS reform that does not align with previous agreements, warning the pace of change risks the safety of people with disability.

The Senate inquiry has spent the last three days hearing grave concerns from across the disability sector and received more than 4,000 public submissions in just over a fortnight. Under the proposed overhaul, the federal government expects about 300,000 people to be either kicked off or prevented from accessing the now-$50 billion scheme, with many to be serviced by yet-to-be-built supports to be run by the states.

The changes would save more than $36 billion over the next four years, and follow concerns the NDIS has been growing faster than Medicare, been exploited by criminals and is shedding public support. The state ministers said 'significant projected participant exits' by 2031 have not been 'accompanied by clearly defined alternative supports', and that all jurisdictions shared 'a collective responsibility' for the sustainability of the NDIS.

The pace of reform — focused heavily on expenditure constraint, without a clearly defined broader ecosystem and with limited consultation — creates a significant risk of fragmented service delivery. The states also criticised a proposal to give the Commonwealth NDIS minister sweeping new powers and called for 'genuine and meaningful consultation' going forward. Securing the NDIS for future generations requires effective co-governance, government systems that talk to each other, and delivery on existing commitments.

The first state or territory jurisdiction to announce any details for its iteration of Thriving Kids was this morning. The federal government wants the Senate to pass its changes before parliament's winter break, but is facing opposition from the Coalition and Greens.

The government is confident that the timeline they have set out is the right plan, a plan that will ensure they start down the path of getting this enormously important scheme back on track, while also considering the views of the disability community





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NDIS Albanese Government Coalition Greens Thriving Kids Senate Inquiry Disability Sector Public Submissions Expenditure Constraint Participant Safety Wellbeing Life Outcomes Fragmented Service Delivery Co-Governance Government Systems Delivery On Existing Commitments Independent Review Foundational Supports Thriving Kids Model Queensland Expansion Of The NDIS Growing Faster Than Medicare Exploited By Criminals Shedding Public Support Senate Inquiry Disability Sector Public Submissions Expansion Of The NDIS Growing Faster Than Medicare Exploited By Criminals Shedding Public Support

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