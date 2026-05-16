States Regulate Sports Betting, Improve Monitoring Systems

Since the death of a young man in 2021 who lost heavily on sports betting websites, all three large sports betting companies in Australia have reformed their processes. Clear evidence of lax regulation and lack of serious consequences for problematic gamblers were revealed, leading to updated regulations and monitoring systems.

And play he did. The court heard that his bets between 2017 and 2021 totalled $900,000, including deposits of more than $406,000. The Albanese government released its response to the gambling harm report this week, on the day of the federal budget.

Was there a limit to how far Kyle could go? Well, one of the online sports betting companies he had an account with was bet365 (“we’re putting the power in your hands”), and they did allow Kyle to set a limit – the monthly deposit ceiling was $1 million. But his spending was monitored, surely?

Another gambling giant, Sportsbet, told the court that Kyle’s spending had triggered its internal alert system on average once every six weeks, and it contacted him directly by email or phone over his behaviour. Sarah Rizzo, director of customer operations at the company, provided evidence that many of these internal alerts were reviewed manually by staff, who determined “no further action” was required.

At another betting company, Entain (which operates Ladbrokes and Neds in Australia), Kyle was blacklisted – not out of concern for his safety, but for fear that he was gaming the system by having a bet each way. On July 6, 2021, he came out to play twice more, losing more than $6000. By the end of that day, Kyle Hudson was dead. He was 22 years old.

Each of these companies told the court that since Kyle’s death, they have reformed their processes. Rizzo said that Sportsbet would now be alerted more often; bet365 no longer offers a $1 million monthly limit; and Christina Baek, Australia’s head of compliance at the $6 billion Entain Group, said it now had tighter rules around monitoring of customers under the age of 26





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