Pittsburgh Steelers face growing regrets over the DK Metcalf trade as the wide receiver was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. The team lost 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting the poor return on the five-year, $150 million extension.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to draw severe criticism following a controversial ejection during their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Metcalf was removed from the contest after accumulating two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, marking the second time in two seasons that he has been tossed from an NFL game for such infractions.

Metcalf Ejected for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The specific incidents that led to Metcalf's ejection involved physical altercations with two Eagles defenders. The first penalty occurred during a scuffle with cornerback Cooper DeJean, where Metcalf appeared to attempt poking DeJean in the eye. He was later ejected after getting into a physical confrontation with safety Marcus Epps. These disciplinary issues have intensified scrutiny on the Steelers' recent roster moves and Metcalf's on-field behavior.

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Statistically, Metcalf has provided minimal offensive value to the Steelers since joining the team. He finished the game against Philadelphia with just one catch for two yards. This poor performance is consistent with his season totals, as he has recorded five or fewer receptions in all but one game this year. The combination of low production and high drama has created a difficult narrative for the franchise.

High Cost of the Metcalf Trade

The financial and draft capital sunk into Metcalf makes his current struggles even more glaring for the organization. The Steelers originally traded for the star receiver last year, sending a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks. Following the acquisition, Pittsburgh signed Metcalf to a massive five-year contract extension worth $150 million. This significant investment was expected to elevate the passing attack, but the results have been underwhelming.

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CBS play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan highlighted the disparity between Metcalf's on-field output and his off-field controversies. Harlan stated that Metcalf has done nothing statistically but continues to get into brawls. He added that while he has Metcalf's back as a friend on the team, the repeated behavioral issues simply cannot continue. These public comments reflect the growing frustration among media and fans regarding the trade.

Steelers Lose to Eagles in Upset

The disciplinary issues did not help the Steelers secure a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game ended in a 19-16 upset victory for Philadelphia. Saquon Barkley was a key factor in the win, scoring on a 38-yard touchdown run. Additionally, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott proved reliable, making four field goals, including two long kicks of 53 and 55 yards in the second half to secure the victory.

This loss drops the Steelers' record to 6-4 on the season. The defeat highlights ongoing struggles with ball security and discipline that have plagued the team. Metcalf's ejection was a pivotal moment that shifted momentum away from Pittsburgh. The team now faces the reality that their expensive acquisition has not delivered the expected results on the field.

Broader NFL Week Results and Standings

Elsewhere in the league, several top teams demonstrated dominance during the same week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 8-2 with a 34-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the lopsided victory. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans.

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Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score. The Cowboys moved to 5-6, while the Titans slid to 1-9 despite contributions from Cam Ward. In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills extended their winning streak to six games with a 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, while James Cook added 89 rushing yards and a score.

The Detroit Lions also stretched their win streak to six games, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21. Jared Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 98 yards and two scores, including crucial fourth-quarter runs. The Chicago Bears matched Detroit's six-game win streak with an 8-2 record, beating the New Orleans Saints 21-13 behind Caleb Williams' two touchdown passes.

In other notable results, the Carolina Panthers edged the Baltimore Ravens 35-33. Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryce Young threw for 254 yards and two scores. Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining sealed the win for Carolina. This loss extended Baltimore's losing streak to six games. Looking ahead, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings meet in Mexico City, while the New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders.