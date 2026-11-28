Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II supports head coach Mike McCarthy, citing Aaron Rodgers' insubordination. Mason Rudolph starts against Denver Broncos while Rodgers clears waivers.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II has formally endorsed head coach Mike McCarthy following a public dispute with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rooney characterized the quarterback's conduct as intolerable insubordination during a heated conflict that has reshaped the team's roster ahead of their upcoming matchup.

Owner Defines Insubordination Standards

Rooney issued a statement on Thursday declaring he maintains one hundred percent confidence in McCarthy's leadership while expressing disappointment regarding the team's internal discord. He explicitly stated that ultimatums and insubordination cannot be tolerated within any professional organization structure. The owner emphasized that such behavior fails to respect teammates, especially when actions occur just days before a critical game. He further noted that communication breakdowns regarding player status must be handled with professional decorum.

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Rodgers Claims and Coaching Conflict

Rodgers alleged that McCarthy missed several mandatory meetings and a walkthrough session later in the week, claims corroborated by unnamed sources in a recent ESPN report. The quarterback also accused McCarthy of snoring during a quarterback meeting and using his former team's count during a halftime huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers had previously requested that McCarthy relinquish play-calling duties or release him from the roster. He stated he learned of his benching through a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than directly from the head coach.

Quarterback Roster Adjustments

The Steelers are preparing to face the Denver Broncos on Friday with Mason Rudolph taking the starting quarterback position. Will Howard has been added to the roster to serve as the backup for Rudolph during this transitional period. Rooney confirmed that these decisions were made based on what the organization believes is in the best interest of the franchise. The front office remains focused on preparing the squad for the next opponent while maintaining internal stability.

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Career Implications for Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is now available to be claimed off waivers by any other team in the league. If he clears the waiver process, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The forty-two-year-old previously announced that the current season would be the final chapter of his twenty-two-year career. This development suggests that the future Hall of Famer may have taken his final snaps during Sunday's nineteen to sixteen loss at Philadelphia. The NFL season continues with significant implications for both the Steelers and Rodgers' legacy.

McCarthy's Commitment to Winning

Mike McCarthy addressed the controversy during a press conference on Wednesday, reaffirming his desire to win in Pittsburgh. The sixty-three-year-old coach highlighted his one hundred eighty to one hundred sixteen to two career record as evidence of his capability. He stated that this is his third program and he plans to succeed because of the men in the locker room. McCarthy emphasized the opportunity the organization provides and expressed confidence in the path they have started. The coaching staff aims to focus entirely on winning football each week for the remainder of the season.