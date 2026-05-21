Stellantis Unveils FaSTLane 2030 Turnaround Plan: New Platform, 60 Models, and Focus on Four Key Global Brands

Stellantis, the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) and Peugeot SA, unveiled its new turnaround plan dubbed FaSTLane 2030. The plan includes launching a new platform for most passenger car categories, producing 60 new models by 2030, and focusing on four core brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat.

A new platform , 60 new models , and production of Chinese cars in Euro pe are all part of the new Stellantis turnaround plan. Stellantis has revealed a turnaround plan dubbed FaSTLane 2030 that will see the sprawling automaker launch a new platform for most passenger car categories, 60 new models by 2030, and focus development on four core brands .

It will see the automaker spend €60 billion (A$97.6bn) to launch 60 new models, and 50 significant product updates, across all brands by 2030. Among this number there will be 29 EVs, 15 plug-in hybrid or range extender EVs, 24 hybrids, and 39 pure combustion or mild hybrid vehicles





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Stellantis Fastlane 2030 Plan New Platform 60 New Models Four Core Brands Jeep Ram Peugeot Fiat Euro Billions

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