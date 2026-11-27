Steph Catley will win her 150th cap for the Matildas against Colombia at Canberra's GIO Stadium on Saturday night, becoming just the seventh Australian player to reach the milestone. The 32-year-old defender reflected on her journey from an empty stadium in India to sold-out crowds at home.

Steph Catley will become just the seventh Matilda to reach 150 caps when Australia face Colombia at Canberra's GIO Stadium on Saturday night. The 32-year-old defender joins illustrious company, including all-time greats Clare Polkinghorne, Cheryl Salisbury, Lisa De Vanna, and current teammates Emily van Egmond, Alanna Kennedy and Caitlin Foord.

Her 100th cap came in very different circumstances: a quarter-final of the 2022 Women's Asian Cup in India, played in empty stadiums because of COVID-19. Australia suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to South Korea after conceding an 87th-minute goal to exit a tournament they were favoured to win. That sterile atmosphere provided Catley and her teammates no incentive to remember the occasion.

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This milestone will be celebrated at home, before a healthy crowd, reflecting how far the women's game has come in Australia. When I first started playing, it was probably just our families in the stadium. Now it's sold-out stadiums pretty much every time we play at home, Catley said.

The work that's being done off the pitch ... it's just come so, so far, and the fact that I get to enjoy a milestone in front of so many people and with the girls that I've grown up playing alongside is so, so special. Catley was 18 when she made her debut for the Matildas in a friendly against New Zealand in Wollongong in June 2012.

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Now 32, she has spent almost half her life criss-crossing the planet representing Australia and following her dreams. She became emotional at the pre-match press conference on Friday as she reflected on her journey and the sacrifices she has made. I love playing for this team. Football has been my everything, she said.

Yeah, you miss your family, playing away from home, but it's all I know ... I'm just incredibly grateful for every single opportunity and I'll never take it for granted that I'm able to represent this team and play for my country, and representing Arsenal, it's everything that I dreamed of as a kid. It's hard to talk about. It's everything I've worked my entire life for, and 150 caps is massive.

Coach Praises Matildas Star

I've played overseas pretty much my entire adult life. I've been away for so long and I want to make every single day worth it, every single game worth it. Matildas coach Joe Montemurro, who has coached Catley at A-League Women level, Arsenal and now the national team, praised her impact. I've had the honour and the pleasure of working with what I think is one of the world's best footballers, but more importantly as a person, he said.

We should be proud as a country to have someone of the calibre of Steph Catley in our midst and growing up and hopefully still with us for a while. What she's given to the world of football is absolutely fantastic, on and off the pitch. But what she's given on the field and off the field, I think, has been absolutely special and very unique in the world of football.

Catley is a fierce presence on the pitch, whether playing for the Matildas or Arsenal, and at 32, is still very much in her prime. She said the emotion made it hard to talk about, but she regathered her composure and did it anyway. This team feels like my family. We've grown up together, and I'm honoured every single time I touch the pitch with these girls, and I wear that jersey, she said.

Women's Football Growth

Catley has been at the heart of this generation that has driven women's football in Australia from the shadows into the spotlight. I think the work that the previous Matildas have put into this team and women's football has been incredible, she said. There's still a long way to go, but what we've achieved so far has been incredible. Despite her achievements, Catley is still missing a major international trophy.

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Her tearful interview after losing the Women's Asian Cup final in March was filled with the feeling of missed opportunity. We really could have won that tournament, so I think that was tough for us to take, she said. It just builds that hunger for the next chance that we get, another step to build towards what we want to achieve.

As to the here and now, Catley admitted there was a lot to think about for the Matildas as they aim to finish a disappointing year on a high and advance their preparations for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil. Australia lost to Japan in the final of the home Women's Asian Cup, and rarely since has Montemurro had the chance, until now, to bring all of his top players together to build cohesion.

Preparing for World Cup

That was a tough moment for us as a group. The overarching feeling after the game was that we should have got more out of it ... we really could have won that tournament, Catley said. That was tough for us to take but it just sort of builds that hunger ... with the progress that we've made even the last couple of camps has put us in a really strong position going into these friendlies.

We've got a nice blend of senior players, younger players that have now got loads of experience at international level and major tournament experience, so I think it's looking positive. Catley's milestone comes at a critical juncture in the evolution of what is now one of the country's most adored sporting teams, and she remains driven by her teammates and family.

Family and Future Goals

And you do get to a point where every day gets a little bit harder on your body and mentally. But I think being around the girls and the fact that we are like a family ... I want to be the best version of myself for them, she said. That's what drives me, I think, and my family as well.

They're all the way over here in Australia, and I've played overseas pretty much my entire adult life.