Trump Appoints Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff After Midterm Losses

President Trump promoted Stephen Miller, the architect of his mass deportation agenda, to White House chief of staff, drawing sharp criticism from Democrats and some Republicans after midterm election losses.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Stephen Miller would become White House chief of staff, elevating one of the most controversial figures in his administration to the most powerful position in the White House other than his own.

Stephen Miller Appointed White House Chief of Staff

The announcement came via Trump's Truth Social platform, just days after voters overwhelmingly elected Democrats in the US midterm elections, a sharp rebuke of Trump's agenda that ended his Republican party's control of US Congress. Miller, 41, had been serving as Trump's deputy chief of staff. He is credited as the architect of Trump's mass deportation agenda and is an author of the rightwing Project 2025 manifesto.

Also read Trump Appoints Stephen Miller As White House Chief Of Staff

He has become one of the most controversial figures in the administration, regularly described by opponents as a fascist or drawn as a Nazi, even though he and his wife, Katie, are Jewish. Upon his promotion, one-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci labelled him little Himmler, a reference to Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler. For many who oppose this administration there is no more loathed figure than Miller.

He is seen as far more sinister than Donald Trump; much more of an ideologue, sometimes acting as a shadow president, willing his boss towards more extreme positions on immigration in particular. Even among Republicans and inside the administration there is trepidation about Miller. While he is regarded as whip-smart, capable and exacting, he is also known as a dogmatic zealot and provocateur, sometimes scarily so.

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Last October, at a news conference on crime, Trump jokingly suggested Miller's real views might not be fit for public consumption. I love watching him on television, the president said. I'd love to have him come up and explain his true feelings. Maybe not his truest feelings.

That might be going a little bit too far. But the people of this country love you and they love what you say about crime and stopping crime. Now Trump has appointed a man he thinks is a bit of an extremist to the most powerful job in the White House, other than his own. The appointment sets the stage for congressional investigations into Trump's decisions and personal enrichment.

Democrats Condemn Miller Appointment as Vile

This unfortunate promotion won't shield Miller from congressional oversight, said Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic congresswoman, on Friday. Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become Senate majority leader, said Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat and couldn't have made a worse choice in elevating Miller.

Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, who is widely expected to become the chamber's first Black speaker, called Miller one of the most vile thugs to ever slither into the Oval Office and said the move was an insult to every American who voted for change on Tuesday. Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Maryland, called Trump's decision to elevate Miller another kick in the teeth to the American people and a sign of Trump's contempt for the voters.

Steve Bannon, the former Trump strategist who remains a prominent MAGA influencer, has said on his TV show and podcast all week that the midterm election results must put the White House on a war footing. Bannon views the MAGA project as an existential fight for the future of America, and speaks about it in militant terms. His show is even called War Room.

Miller was a MAGA warrior, Bannon said, and by elevating him to chief of staff, Trump was rejecting calls to kowtow to the Republican establishment, as Susie Wiles wanted to. This is an F.U. to the Republican establishment, Bannon said. These people mean full-on political warfare for President Trump. Full-on.

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Reactions Split Between MAGA Warriors and Critics

And anybody who doesn't get that, anybody who doesn't understand we're at war, is missing the plot point. Not all Republicans were pleased by the appointment, however. Congressman Marlin Stutzman, an Indiana Republican who held his seat, argued Miller should be fired earlier this week amid anger over the administration's deportation drive. Asked on Friday what he made of Trump's choice to promote Miller instead, Stutzman did not express support.

Other Republicans offered praise. One called Miller a Trump OG and said Miller had been a staunch defender of law and order against illegal invasions and leftist lawlessness. Eric Schmitt, a senator from Missouri, insisted Miller was exactly what the country needed. Our country is at a pivotal point and Stephen Miller understands exactly what is at stake, Schmitt said.

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's first term, and later joined the ranks of anti-Trump Republicans, said: I spent two years working with Stephen Miller. His appointment as White House chief of staff is among the most dangerous personnel decisions in the history of our republic. I say that without reservation. Asked about such criticism on Friday, the White House hailed Miller as a key player delivering Trump's agenda.

He has spearheaded the administration's crime crackdown including in DC and Memphis, record setting deregulation, unleashed American energy, dismantled drug cartels, and secured our border, it said in a statement. In his new role, he will continue to deliver historic successes for the American people. Accepting his new role, Miller thanked Trump and said he was honored beyond words to serve.

The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. Miller will be a bomb thrower. He will urge defiance and combat over co-operation or conciliation. Trump's public remarks since the midterm election have emphasised working with Democrats in Congress but Miller's appointment suggests the final two years of the Trump presidency will be more raging bull than lame duck.

Administration Sees Exodus of Female Officials

And it must be noted that, with Susie Wiles' departure, the administration's list of disappearing women continues to expand. From Pam Bondi, the former attorney-general, to Kristi Noem, Tulsi Gabbard, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who was secretary of labour, Kimberley Guilfoyle and even the short-lived press secretary, women have departed. By contrast, FBI director Kash Patel has survived multiple scandals and bad headlines, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth continues in the role for now, though there is mounting speculation about his future.

Hegseth is said to be eyeing a seat in the US Senate for the state of Tennessee. But the former Fox News host loves to enthuse about the warrior ethos, brute strength, testosterone, standing and fighting, vanquishing enemies.