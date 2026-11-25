Australian psychologist and parenting author Steve Biddulph has released Anxiety Be Gone, a manga-illustrated book teaching teens his Anxiety Be Gone method to manage anxiety. He warns one in three teens will have a diagnosable anxiety condition, calling it a massive epidemic.

Australian psychologist and best-selling parenting author Steve Biddulph has released Anxiety Be Gone, his first book written specifically for teenagers, as he warns of a global anxiety epidemic among young people.

The manga-illustrated book teaches Biddulph's simple Anxiety Be Gone (ABG) method for understanding and managing anxiety. Biddulph says one in three teens will have a diagnosable anxiety condition, a figure that has doubled since the 2000s. He says the epidemic is not being dealt with properly and not being solved.

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Steve Biddulph Life in Tasmania

Now 73, he lives in Tasmania's Tamar Valley, filling his days with what he calls look-aftering: time with grandchildren, family, kayaking on the Kanamaluka estuary, and being the best husband he can to his wife Shaaron, including grocery shopping and putting out the bins. He says he would be very content, except that the world is in so much trouble.

At least two generations of kids have been raised with his books, he says, and this generation of teens is in serious trouble. He adds that he cannot just walk away from that. Speaking over Zoom from an old farmhouse near Hobart, he apologized for looking unkempt (he does not), explaining he had been chopping fallen branches.

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Anxiety Be Gone came about relatively quickly after a trip to Shanghai last year, when Biddulph ran seminars based on his books Raising Girls (2013). He was struck by alarming rates of anxiety and suicide among teens in China, where he says about 100,000 young people take their lives every year. He decided to write for a Chinese teen readership and, after test reading from colleagues internationally, was urged to tailor it to an English-speaking audience.

Biddulph Autism Spectrum Diagnosis

Biddulph says anxious kids are usually the best kids. They are open-hearted and empathic, he says, adding that we just need to give them the tools to stand strong. The book offers a practical and compassionate approach, written from consultation with colleagues and specialists as well as personal experience. Biddulph was in his 50s when he discovered he was on the autism spectrum, a diagnosis he found both enlightening and comforting.

A study led by the Matilda Centre for Mental Health and Substance Use at the University of Sydney, published this year in The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific, found mental disorders among those aged 16-24 have surged. The number of young Australians in that cohort diagnosed with anxiety, mood or substance disorders increased from 23.4 per cent in 2007 to 36.2 per cent in 2022, a more than 50 per cent increase in just 15 years.

Asked what is causing the worldwide anxiety, Biddulph says the brief and honest answer is we do not know. He acknowledges many credible theories, including those by social psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt, who analysed the impact of social media on adolescents.

He also cites the troubling state of the world, from geopolitics to climate change and the cost of living, and what he calls the terrible gender climate between boys and girls in schools, which has become terribly abusive. Biddulph says there is no single defining factor. He asks whether it is possible we have an epidemic partly because the medicine is not the right one.

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Brain Science Anxiety Treatment

Part of the reason, he says, is that we have been approaching it the wrong way, using left-brain approaches for a right-brain problem. The latest neuroscience says you have to bring the two sides of the brain together, which is how humans were designed to work. This refers to recent expansions on discoveries in brain science by British psychiatrist and neuroscientist Iain McGilchrist and others, which indicate using both hemispheres is critical to better human functioning.

Anxiety Be Gone is in part an attempt to raise awareness of this science, which Biddulph says is more helpful and practical than the old paradigm of talking people out of their anxiety using cognitive approaches. Biddulph explains that our left brain is narrowly focused, goal-oriented, and prone to terrible bias, defensiveness and anger. Our right brain is both our guardian watch system and where we do relationality, safety and settling, he says.

The method taught to teenagers helps by bringing both hemispheres into play, using body sensations to connect with the right brain and words to bring in the left, so both can cooperate in the calming process. The ABG body awareness method incorporates shifts such as tweaking self-talk from I am anxious to There is something in me that is anxious. Biddulph says this gets the right brain and left brain talking to one another.

As a therapist, he says his focus is on what you can actually do with a young person in front of you, to help them develop the mind hacks that get them out of the anxiety state. He says that represents a whole other way of living. When right-brain awareness grows, a person is vastly more resourced, grounded, enlivened, but also settled and strong, he says. It is the way our brains were designed to work.

The book's chapters explore the ABG method, deconstructing anxiety and why we experience it, panic attacks, the importance of self-compassion and friendship, and personal insights from Biddulph's own journey through anxiety and neurodivergence. The Secret of Happy Children author has spent decades helping parents and children. Now he is turning his focus to teens with a message that anxious young people are not broken and can learn tools to stand strong.

He says the world is in so much trouble and teens are in serious trouble, so he cannot walk away.