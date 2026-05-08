Steve Hilton: From British Strategist to California Governor Frontrunner

Steve Hilton, the former strategist for British Prime Minister David Cameron, has become an unexpected frontrunner in the race for California governor. Known for his unconventional ideas and fiery personality, Hilton has promised to make California 'Califordable' if elected, a slogan that has drawn both intrigue and skepticism. His political journey, marked by bold and sometimes controversial proposals, has made him a polarizing figure in both the UK and now the US.

Steve Hilton , the former strategist for British Prime Minister David Cameron , has emerged as an unexpected frontrunner in the race for California governor. Known for his unconventional ideas and fiery personality, Hilton has promised to make California 'Califordable' if elected, a slogan that has drawn both intrigue and skepticism.

His political journey, marked by bold and sometimes controversial proposals, has made him a polarizing figure in both the UK and now the US. Hilton rose to prominence in the 2000s and 2010s as a key architect of the Conservative Party's modernization under Cameron, earning the nickname 'pint-sized Rasputin' for his influence and eccentricities.

His tenure in Downing Street was characterized by a penchant for radical policy ideas, such as using state-owned cloud busters to make the UK sunnier, and a disregard for traditional bureaucratic processes. Colleagues recall his habit of wandering the halls in socks and demanding immediate action on his latest schemes, a behavior satirized in the BBC's political comedy 'The Thick Of It.

' His frustration with the slow pace of government and his impatience with compromise have left many questioning his suitability for a role that requires patience and collaboration. Critics, including former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, have dismissed Hilton as more of an ideologue than a pragmatic leader.

Cable, who served alongside Hilton in Cameron's coalition government, described him as a 'gadfly' rather than a serious politician, pointing to the failure of Hilton's 'big society' initiative as evidence of his shortcomings. Others, like a former government adviser, have been more blunt, calling him 'terrible' and accusing him of throwing tantrums when his ideas were not immediately implemented. Despite these criticisms, Hilton's supporters argue that his disruptive approach is exactly what is needed in today's rapidly changing world.

Giles Kenningham, a former head of press at No 10, praised Hilton's ability to challenge the status quo and push through innovative ideas, qualities he believes are essential in an era of technological upheaval and economic uncertainty. A close friend of Hilton's echoed this sentiment, suggesting that his willingness to take risks and embrace unconventional strategies could resonate with voters disillusioned with traditional politics.

Hilton's political evolution has also raised eyebrows, particularly his shift from a liberal Conservative to a staunch supporter of the 'Maga' movement and his close ties to former President Donald Trump. While some see this as a betrayal of his earlier principles, Hilton's allies argue that his core belief in disruption and change has remained consistent.

He still identifies as an environmentalist and emphasizes the importance of addressing the climate crisis, though his critics accuse him of hypocrisy given his association with Trump. As Hilton campaigns for the governorship of California, a state long dominated by Democrats, many remain skeptical of his chances. His unorthodox style and lack of political experience in the US could prove to be significant hurdles.

However, his supporters warn against underestimating him, pointing to his track record of defying expectations and his ability to connect with voters who feel overlooked by the political establishment. Whether Hilton's bold vision for California will resonate with voters remains to be seen, but his candidacy has already injected a dose of unpredictability into the race





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