Steve Smith scored 12 runs before being lbw to Michael Neser as NSW fell to Queensland. Steve Konstas scored 42 but was dismissed early. NSW lost to Queensland in Sydney.

Steve Smith returned to the NSW Blues squad ahead of the first Test match against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on December 9 in Perth. However, his batting performance during the training match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday was short-lived due to difficult weather conditions. Smith was dismissed for 12 runs after being trapped leg-before-wicket (lbw) by fringe Test paceman Michael Neser.

Smith Dismissal Details and Replay Analysis

Smith struggled significantly with his touch on a rain-affected pitch that required the use of stadium lights during the final session. He faced 59 balls before his dismissal, a strike rate that reflected his difficulty in connecting with the bowling. The decisive moment came when Neser delivered an in-dipping ball that struck Smith on the crease.

Also read Steve Smith Set to Return to Cricket and Push for Test Selection

While Smith was adjudged lbw, television replays suggested that the ball might have just missed hitting leg stump. This controversy added to the narrative surrounding the former Test captain, who has maintained public silence regarding the renewed scrutiny over the sandpaper scandal. Despite the early struggles, Smith did manage to score four runs by hitting Bulls spinner Mitchell Swepson for a boundary. He reached six runs from eight balls before going scoreless for the next 24 deliveries.

Konstas and Philippe Partnerships Collapse

Steve Konstas, the NSW opener, came to the crease to replace Smith after being promoted earlier in the innings. Konstas had a solid start, scoring 42 runs from 86 balls, but his attempt to secure a recall for the upcoming Test series was thwarted by a strange dismissal. Facing Mitchell Swepson, Konstas attempted a push to the leg side but got a leading edge that popped directly to the fielder, resulting in a simple return catch for Swepson.

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Before his dismissal, Konstas had built a significant 79-run opening partnership with Josh Philippe. Philippe also fell in the same manner, being caught by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson after edging Michael Neser. Philippe was on 46 runs at the time, just four runs away from reaching a half-century. Konstas had shown early promise by striking a six and four fours, but his dismissal marked a turning point in the NSW innings.

Queensland Innings and Lyon Bowling Figures

Queensland posted a total of 278 runs before being bowled out earlier in the match. A notable moment for Australian cricket legend Nathan Lyon occurred during this innings. The Test spinner claimed a wicket in his very first over of the match, showcasing his enduring skill despite his long career. Lyon finished his bowling figures with 1 wicket for 86 runs from 29 overs.

The performance of the Queensland spinners, particularly Mitchell Swepson, proved crucial in breaking key partnerships. Swepson's success against Konstas highlighted the effectiveness of spin in the dry conditions following the rain. His ability to induce edges and secure crucial wickets helped Queensland maintain pressure on the NSW batting lineup throughout the day.

Implications for Upcoming Test Squad

The outcome of this domestic match has immediate implications for the Test squad selection. Steve Konstas's dismissal, despite his otherwise promising score, may raise questions about his readiness for the high-pressure environment of international cricket. Conversely, his earlier form in the domestic season suggested he was in fine touch, making this dismissal a potential setback for his Test recall claims.

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For Steve Smith, the return to the squad is a significant step ahead of the Perth Test. However, his struggle in the Sydney match, particularly the lbw decision, may invite further debate about his current form. The coaching staff will likely monitor his technique closely, especially against left-arm spin and seam movement, as the team prepares for the challenges posed by the New Zealand attack.