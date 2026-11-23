Steve Smith made a laborious 12 in his Sheffield Shield comeback for NSW against Queensland, with selectors facing questions over Australia's top order ahead of the New Zealand Tests.

Steve Smith's batting comeback ended in frustration on Monday when he was given out LBW for 12 off 59 balls for New South Wales against Queensland in their Sheffield Shield clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The former Test captain had not batted in an innings since October 22, when a neck injury forced him out of Australia's second Test in South Africa. Smith returned to the NSW side ahead of Australia's first Test against New Zealand, which starts on December 9 in Perth. His dismissal came in tricky conditions on a rain-affected day, with the stadium lights on in the final session.

Also read Every Aussie contender in final Shield audition; how Smith switch could spark shake-up

Smith Struggles Against Neser

He was trapped on the crease by an in-dipping delivery from fringe Test paceman Michael Neser, though replays indicated the ball may have missed leg stump. Smith had shown early signs of touch, cutting Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson for four and moving to six runs from eight balls. He then went scoreless for his next 24 deliveries before nearly chopping a Cameron Gannon short ball onto his stumps.

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Smith's struggle was a setback as he aims to build form before the Test summer. His performance follows a difficult period in which he failed against Bangladesh and South Africa before the neck complaint flared in Gqeberha. Smith also remained publicly silent amid renewed controversy over the sandpaper scandal. Selectors Chairman George Bailey is preparing to finalise the squad for four Tests against New Zealand.

NSW reached 7-195 at stumps in reply to Queensland's 278 all out. Sam Konstas, who did no harm to his Test recall hopes, top-scored with 42 from 86 balls. He hit a six and five fours in a 79-run opening stand with Josh Philippe before falling to Swepson in strange fashion, popping a simple return catch. Philippe made 46 before edging Neser to keeper Jimmy Peirson.

Patterson And Stobo Dismissed

Kurtis Patterson also failed to capitalise, bowled by Swepson for 32 from 86 deliveries. The most remarkable dismissal came when Charlie Stobo was caught by Hugo Burdon at wide long-on off Marnus Labuschagne. Stobo had been reprieved when Burdon trod on the boundary rope, but the very next ball he repeated the shot and was caught. Nathan Lyon finished with 1-86 from 29 overs, claiming a wicket in his first over on Monday after a fruitless opening day.

The SCG pitch is expected to spin further, giving Lyon a chance to build confidence on Tuesday. Coach Andrew McDonald insisted Lyon will be in the squad for Perth despite being dropped in Gqeberha for Scott Boland. McDonald said Lyon's exclusion was not something to review, noting the veteran took six wickets in his two South Africa Tests. It was the first time in 13 years that Lyon had missed a red-ball Test when fit and able to bowl.

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In Cape Town, he bowled tightly but could not capitalise as the Proteas survived a key Day 4 examination before Simon Harmer proved decisive. Australia sits second in the World Test Championship race after New Zealand's draw with India on Monday. The final is at The Oval in June. Concerns about the top order persist after collapses in Gqeberha and Cape Town cost Australia the series against South Africa.

Hussey And Warner Suggest Order

Experts Mike Hussey and David Warner have called for Smith to bat at No. 3 to aid team balance. Hussey suggested at Kayo Cricket's launch event in Sydney that the order could allow a new opener alongside Matt Renshaw, with Cameron Green at four, Travis Head returning to No. 5, and Josh Inglis at six. If Head reverts to No. 5, Australia must find a new partner for Renshaw.

Head has made four centuries as an opener in the past year but prefers to bat lower. The structural puzzle remains complex for selectors as they weigh their middle-order strengths.