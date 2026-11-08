Stockland scraps AI data centre at Kogarah Golf Course after community backlash

Stockland has scrapped plans for an AI data centre at Kogarah Golf Course after community opposition, becoming the latest casualty of backlash against the energy-intensive AI industry.

Stockland has scrapped plans to build an AI data centre on the banks of the Cooks River at Kogarah Golf Course. The decision makes it the latest casualty of community opposition to the energy-intensive artificial intelligence industry.

The $12 billion company had proposed transforming the golf course into one of Sydney's largest logistics and technology precincts. The masterplan included warehouses, commercial facilities, restaurants and a four-storey, 25,400-square-metre data centre. A Stockland spokesperson confirmed the masterplan no longer included a data centre. The company maintains the business decision was based on prioritising the logistics hub over the data centre.

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Stockland Drops Data Centre Plans

The site is on the doorstep of Sydney Airport and in close proximity to Port Botany and major transport infrastructure, the spokesman said. It is uniquely suited for a logistics hub and has potential for mixed uses, like retail and hospitality, he added. Canterbury MP Sophie Cotsis told SCRAP organisers about the changes at a community forum on Saturday afternoon.

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We look forward to seeing the revised masterplan which will include a public foreshore link along the Cooks River, local road upgrades and improved active transport connections, she said. SCRAP organiser Paddy Gibson welcomed the decision. This is an important victory for people power, Gibson said. Stockland's backdown serves as yet another warning to political leaders at the federal and state level that are rolling out the red carpet for US tech bros, he said.

Local communities will not accept their obscene plans to make Australia the second home for power- and water-guzzling AI data centres, he added. SCRAP has called for a ban on all new data centres. The group is planning to target other AI-backed development proposals in Sydney. The growing community backlash will be a challenge for the state and federal governments as they attempt to manage local concerns with the potential economic windfall of the burgeoning AI industry.

AI Data Centre Energy Concerns

Data centres are used to process the huge amounts of information now required by AI models, including petabytes (1000 terabytes) of video, images and text each day used to generate answers, recognise patterns and create new content for multinational giants including Google, Apple and Anthropic. The high levels of data processing required to handle these requests mean the centres use up to 60 kilowatts per rack and require both liquid cooling and heavy energy infrastructure that can emit a continuous low-frequency hum into surrounding streets.

The proposal was considered a state significant development, and the NSW planning department was overwhelmed by negative feedback: of the 665 submissions, 593 objected, three were in favour and the rest neutral. Bayside Council was among those to object, including to the height and scale, overshadowing Pemulwuy Park and uncertainty about the protection of five nearby Moreton Bay Fig trees.

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Government Planning and Inquiries

A state parliamentary inquiry on Thursday said the government should plan for large-scale data centre development in precincts, supported by shared energy and water infrastructure, rather than as isolated developments. The government's Investment Delivery Authority has endorsed at least 15 data centre projects in NSW valued at $51.89 billion.

The Australian Financial Review on Friday reported that AI data centres were a real opportunity for the country as the United States grapples with community revolt over data centre farms popping up in suburban neighbourhoods. What we are very mindful about here is that you've got to get the social licence right, the source said. It is about making sure that data centres are built in the right places, not the wrong places, the source added.

Building them in suburbs is the wrong place, the source said. Eryk Bagshaw is an investigative reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He was previously North Asia correspondent. Jessica McSweeney contributed to this report.