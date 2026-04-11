Stolen Car Involved in Shootings and Firebombing Rammed on Sydney Motorway

A stolen vehicle linked to multiple shootings and a firebombing was rammed on a major motorway in Sydney after a high-speed chase. Three men were arrested and firearms were recovered from the car, which is connected to recent violent crimes in Western Sydney.

A vehicle, believed to have been stolen and implicated in a series of recent shootings and a firebombing, was intercepted on a major motorway in Lidcombe. The dramatic pursuit commenced on the Great Western Highway in Wentworthville this afternoon. During the high-speed chase, occupants of the vehicle were observed discarding jerry cans from the windows of the car while travelling on the M4 motorway near Silverwater.

The pursuit, involving multiple police cars and a helicopter, culminated on one of Sydney's most heavily trafficked motorways, causing significant disruption. Police managed to catch up to the Audi around Hill Road in Homebush. Upon stopping, the three occupants promptly exited the vehicle and attempted to evade capture on foot. However, their escape was short-lived, as police swiftly apprehended and arrested all three individuals. The incident marks a significant development in ongoing investigations into a spate of violent incidents that have plagued the region in recent weeks.\Following the arrest, police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, discovering a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon. These firearms are believed to be directly linked to a series of shooting incidents and a firebombing that occurred in Panania last month. Furthermore, authorities suspect the car's involvement in shootings targeting three different residential properties across Western Sydney during the current week. Detective Inspector Brad Abdy confirmed that police had dedicated resources throughout the day to trace the vehicle's movements and identify its routes in relation to the previously reported shootings. The investigation is ongoing, and police are actively collecting evidence, including dashcam footage from any witnesses who may have captured the pursuit or the preceding events. The individuals arrested have been identified as a 28-year-old from Maroubra, a 24-year-old from Shalvey, and a 25-year-old from Wilmot. The investigation continues to unfold, with authorities working to determine the full extent of the suspects' involvement in the ongoing criminal activity.\The arrest represents a significant step forward in addressing the recent surge in violent crime. The rapid apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the weapons provide a measure of reassurance to the community, who have been understandably concerned about the reported incidents. Police are urging anyone with pertinent information, including dashcam footage or knowledge of the suspects' activities, to come forward and assist in the investigation. The investigation underscores the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime and ensure public safety. As the investigation progresses, authorities will likely be gathering additional evidence and exploring the connections between the suspects and the various incidents that have been reported. The focus remains on thoroughly investigating each case and bringing all individuals responsible for the crimes to justice. The police continue their efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets and apprehend individuals engaged in violent criminal activities. The successful conclusion to this high-speed pursuit highlights the dedication of police to maintaining order and safeguarding the community





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