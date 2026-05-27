Stolen Cars Cause Chaos in Cairns; Police Operation Underway

Two allegedly stolen vehicles rampaged through Cairns for hours, driving dangerously on wrong side of road during peak hour. Police use helicopter to track cars but no arrests yet. Witnesses describe terrifying near misses.

A dramatic and dangerous rampage by two allegedly stolen vehicles has gripped the city of Cairns since the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing chaos on major roads and prompting a large police operation that has lasted for hours.

Motorists have reported terrifying close calls as the cars were driven recklessly, including on the wrong side of the road during peak hour traffic. Witnesses described swerving to avoid collisions, with one driver telling of a head-on near miss in the city centre. The incident has drawn a significant response from Queensland Police, including the deployment of a new Polair helicopter to track the vehicles from above.

Despite extensive surveillance, no arrests had been made by mid-morning as the cars continued to elude capture. The first reports emerged around 3am when a white GWM Tank was stolen from the suburb of Earlville. Shortly after, a second vehicle, also believed to be stolen, joined in what became a coordinated display of lawlessness across the city.

Over the following hours, the vehicles were spotted repeatedly on Mulgrave Road, a major arterial, performing dangerous manoeuvres such as driving over traffic islands and alternating directions. Tracey Holmes, a local resident, said she saw the cars doing laps of the road just after 5am, noting they were traveling up and down, swerving onto the wrong side.

Another motorist, Jo Gowing, encountered one of the vehicles near the CBD before 8am and had to swerve onto the roadside to avoid a collision. Danielle Lazarus, who came across the cars near her child's daycare centre just before 9:30am, expressed fear and relief that her children were not in the car. She said she was shocked that the rampage was still ongoing after seeing reports on social media from early morning.

Police have been tracking the vehicles rather than actively pursuing them, in line with Queensland's strict pursuit policies. These rules, tightened in 2011 following a coroner's inquiry into fatal police chases, allow pursuits only when there is an imminent threat to life or the suspect has committed a serious indictable offence. The policy has been under review for the past year amid debates about community safety and offender accountability.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was operationally active and declined to release further details. The Cairns region has seen a surge in vehicle thefts this year, with over 380 cars stolen to date, including more than 60 this month alone. The ongoing incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in balancing public safety with the need to apprehend dangerous offenders.

As the Polair helicopter continues to circle overhead, residents remain on edge, hoping for a swift and safe resolution to the ordeal





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Stolen Cars Cairns Police Operation Dangerous Driving Vehicle Theft

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