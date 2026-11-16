Australia, Canada, Italy, UK Urge Israel to Allow Aid into Gaza as Winter Worsens Crisis

Australia, Canada, Italy and the UK call on Israel to open crossings and allow 150,000 tents and vital supplies into Gaza, where 1.4 million people live in tents amid cold, rain and deadly flooding.

Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom have jointly urged Israel to allow a rapid expansion of aid and essential supplies into Gaza, as cold weather and heavy rains deepen an already desperate humanitarian situation.

The four foreign ministers issued the call in a statement on Monday. Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her counterparts said the humanitarian situation on the ground is dire as winter takes hold in Gaza. They warned that images of flooded tent cities and reports of young Palestinian children dying in recent days have renewed international attention on Gaza. The ministers said people in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance.

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Tents Halted At Gaza Border

They noted that 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza. They described the situation as entirely reversible and said there is still time to act before winter fully sets in. The foreign ministers called on the Israeli government to stop the delays now and allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza. The crossings must be opened, and the tents allowed in, they said.

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They also urged that dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery be granted entry before it is too late. The new international push comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to remain in office despite his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, receiving a mandate to try to form a government. The political uncertainty adds to the pressure on Israel over its handling of the humanitarian crisis.

The European Union earlier called for Israel to allow more supplies to enter Gaza. It said severe flooding and cold weather are further aggravating the living conditions of an already exhausted population, exacerbating unsafe conditions and human suffering. Israel's foreign ministry responded by labelling the European statement completely unbalanced. It said Hamas, which governs much of the strip, must be held responsible for refusing to disarm and cede control of Gaza.

Lethal Risks In Makeshift Shelters

Asmahan Abdalraheem, a 25-year-old Palestinian accounting graduate in Gaza, said: Winter is coming and we are drowning in tents. Her comment reflects the growing desperation among displaced families facing another harsh season. Three children aged between four and eight were killed with their mother when a dune collapsed on their tent in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, after heavy rainfall, UNICEF reported last week. The tragedy underscored the lethal risks facing families in makeshift shelters.

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said families are living without the most basic conditions for their safety, health and dignity. She warned that more children could die without proper shelter, working water and sanitation systems, and the equipment needed to restore essential services. The worst of winter is yet to come, she said. An estimated 65 per cent of Gaza's population, about 1.4 million people, live in tents or makeshift shelters, according to the UN's aid co-ordination office.

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The vast majority of those displaced have little protection against rain, cold and flooding. The Board of Peace, created by US President Donald Trump, last week called on Israel to allow the entry of essential materials for temporary shelter, water and sanitation infrastructure, waste management, drainage and sewage removal. The board said the threat posed by cold and unsafe conditions represents an immediate humanitarian emergency.

Board Criticizes Israel Response

It labelled Israel's efforts to allow the entry of supplies into Gaza insufficient and called for Hamas to disarm. The board's intervention added another voice to the growing chorus of international criticism. An Israeli air strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza last week killed six people and attracted renewed international criticism. Israel said it was targeting a top Hamas brigade commander who is believed to have survived the strike.

The combined pressure from Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, the European Union and the Board of Peace reflects mounting alarm over the humanitarian toll as winter sets in. Aid agencies warn that without immediate access for tents, shelter materials and sanitation equipment, more lives will be lost. The foreign ministers stressed that the situation is not irreversible and that swift action could still prevent the worst outcomes.

They called for the crossings to be opened and for vital supplies to be allowed in without further delay. With 1.4 million people living in flimsy shelters and more rain forecast, the coming weeks will be critical. The international community has made clear that Israel must act now to avert a deeper catastrophe.