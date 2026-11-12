Stop the Slop Opposes Western Sydney Data Centre Expansion

Stop the Slop mobilizes youth to block massive data centres in NSW. The group targets projects in Kemps Creek and Guildford West, citing infrastructure strain and lack of community consultation.

Anti-industrial campaign group Stop the Slop has intensified its opposition to massive data centre developments in Western Sydney. Founded by Christie Duong and led by a core team of eight young activists, the collective is mobilizing residents to challenge proposed projects in the region. The group identifies Western Sydney as a rapidly emerging hub for these industrial facilities, prompting urgent local resistance.

Campaign Strategy and Youth Mobilization

Christie Duong established Stop the Slop after recognizing the sheer scale of data centre proliferation planned for suburbs stretching from Marsden Park to Kemps Creek. The campaign leverages social media to connect young people across the region, successfully capturing the attention of a younger demographic eager for civic engagement. Duong notes that the strategic focus on Western Sydney is deliberate, given its status as a perceived data centre hub where new facilities continue to emerge. The group aims to shift from mere visibility to strategic targeting, learning from past successes where residents across New South Wales stopped industrial developments.

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AirTrunk Proposal and Infrastructure Impact

A primary target of the campaign is a proposal by US technology company AirTrunk to develop data halls across 52 hectares of vacant land in Kemps Creek. The site is situated near three schools and would require a power capacity of 1.2 gigawatts. This energy demand is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately one million Australian homes. Duong illustrates the physical magnitude of the project by comparing it to 52 football fields. Project manager Plan PM has stated that they conducted extensive stakeholder engagement and submitted amendments to the project in July to address raised concerns. Despite these efforts, community members question the precedent set if such a massive facility is approved.

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Resident Pushback and Project Pluto

Resistance has also surged against the $1.1 billion Project Pluto data centre in Guildford West. This facility, approved in July, is planned next to a sports ground and would operate continuously. The project sparked outrage because it received no public submissions, with many residents reporting they were not notified of the plans. A petition to halt the development has gathered over 5,000 signatures. Campaigners argue that the lack of community notification undermines democratic planning processes. Goodman Group, a major player in the sector, was contacted for comment regarding these controversies. The group's members, aged between 21 and 32, are hopeful that education sessions and sustained social media pressure will yield similar results to previous campaigns.

Government Response and Future Planning

Political figures are increasingly acknowledging the strain caused by these developments. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles recently stated that the suburbs in question are not suitable locations for data centres. He emphasized the need for strategic planning that supports shared energy and water infrastructure rather than isolated projects. Among 23 recommendations for government action is a requirement for artificial intelligence companies to properly listen to and respond to community concerns. Duong insists that it is critical for developers to hear resident objections, noting that significant local stakes are currently at risk. The campaign continues to push for a more sustainable and community-informed approach to regional development.