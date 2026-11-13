Storm Charles Causes Floods and Flight Cancellations Across Southern Europe

Storm Charles brought gusts of up to 84.5mph, heavy rain and flight cancellations to Portugal and Spain, with flooding reported on the French Riviera and in Italy.

Storm Charles triggered flooding and widespread flight cancellations across southern Europe, while heavy rain and strong winds also disrupted British Columbia, Canada, over the last weekend. The storm first struck the Portuguese island of Madeira with heavy rain and strong south-westerly winds before moving towards the mainland on 11 November.

As the system tracked across the Iberian Peninsula and then over France and northern Italy, its effects reached airports, roads, rivers and coastlines. The figures reported so far cover Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and western Canada, and they show how a single weather system can disrupt several countries at once.

Also read Thousands without power, trees smash down on traffic as storms batter SEQ

Storm Charles Rainfall and Flight Cancellations in Iberia

Storm Charles produced its most extreme readings in Madeira, where a wind gust of 84.5mph (136 km/h) was recorded at Funchal airport. Rainfall totals on the island reached 355mm in 12 hours.

After Madeira, the system headed towards the mainland of Portugal and the far south of Spain on 11 November. Heavy rain and strong south-westerly winds arrived in both areas, disrupting air travel at major hubs.

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Lisbon saw 183 flights cancelled on Wednesday, around a third of its normal daily traffic. Madrid Barajas airport had 155 cancellations.

Flooding and Red Warnings in France and Italy

Storm Charles caused significant flooding in parts of Cannes after the system moved on a north-easterly track through southern France. Some of the flooding triggered rock falls and led to the closure of roads along the French Riviera.

The system then moved towards northern Italy, where the Italian weather service issued a red rainfall warning, its highest level, for the area extending from Tuscany to Venezia. The warning reflects the severity of the rainfall expected in that region.

Further heavy rain is expected to fall in Italy and the Balkans over the next few days. The latest forecast models indicate an additional 100mm could accumulate widely, while totals close to 200mm are likely in more mountainous areas.

British Columbia Storm Power Outages and Landslides

Successive rounds of heavy rain and strong winds have caused flooding, landslides and disruption across British Columbia, Canada. Between Monday and Friday last week, severe rainfall and strong winds left more than 400,000 customers without power.

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The unsettled conditions continued into the weekend, when further heavy rain left 135,000 customers without power. Downed trees, flooded roads and landslides were also reported across the province.

Strong winds were recorded on Sunday, with a gust of 72.1mph (116 km/h) on Herbert Island and a gust of 60mph (96 km/h) at Victoria international airport.

Heavy Rain Warnings for Vancouver Island Coast

Heavy rain warnings were issued on Wednesday for Vancouver Island and southern coastal areas of British Columbia. Multiple stations recorded rainfall totals in excess of 100mm.

The River Forecast Centre also issued flood warnings on Wednesday across the south coast. Heavy rain and high streamflow continue to increase the risk of flash flooding and landslides in the region.

A further area of low pressure is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds across the same region over the weekend. More than 100mm is likely across central and southern parts of Vancouver Island on Saturday, with gusts in excess of 60mph likely too.