Severe storms and flood warnings impact NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania as the wettest spring on record continues. Over 340 rescue calls were made in Victoria alone during a busy 24-hour period.

Severe weather systems are currently battering the eastern seaboard of Australia, with heavy rainfall and damaging winds forecast across New South Wales and Victoria. A storm band is moving from central Queensland through New South Wales to Victoria and Tasmania, marking the conclusion of the final weekend of what is recorded as the wettest spring on record for an El Niño year.

Record Rainfall And Rescue Operations

The deluge has triggered severe weather and flood watch warnings across multiple regions. In Victoria, the heaviest overnight falls recorded 85.4mm at Amphitheatre Reservoir in the northern Pyrenees region and 72.8mm at Bet Bet Creek in the state's west. The intensity of the storm forced the Victorian State Emergency Service to handle a busy 24 hours, with more than 340 calls for help received by 6am on Saturday.

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Flood Risk Across Multiple States

Moderate flood warnings are currently in place for Warrill Creek in Queensland, while initial flood warnings have been issued for the Meander and Mersey Rivers in Tasmania. Additionally, flood watches are active for most of the catchments in western, central and northeast Victoria, as forecasters predict six-hourly rainfall totals from 55 to 70mm on Saturday morning.

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Western Australia Heat Contrast

While the east coast endures wet conditions, Western Australia is facing a contrasting threat as an offshore trough off WA's coast creates a low-intensity heatwave stretching to just north of Perth. An example of the intense temperatures is seen in Kununurra, where daytime highs are expected to reach 42 or 43 degrees for the next few days, dropping only to about 27 degrees overnight.