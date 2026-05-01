Storm Faces Challenges On and Off Field Amid Bellamy's Health Battle

Melbourne Storm General Manager Frank Ponissi stepped in for Craig Bellamy following a seventh straight loss, as Bellamy navigates a neurodegenerative disorder. The club is grappling with a losing streak and prioritizing Bellamy's privacy and support.

Melbourne Storm faced a difficult week both on and off the field, culminating in a seventh consecutive loss. The team was led during the match by General Manager of Football, Frank Ponissi , after Head Coach Craig Bellamy was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder.

Ponissi emphasized that Bellamy's absence from the press conference was a decision made to allow him space during a challenging personal time, noting his remarkable dedication to the team despite recent events. Bellamy has been deeply touched by the overwhelming support received from the rugby league community and beyond, expressing gratitude for messages from various clubs and individuals worldwide. The Storm players and coaching staff are acutely aware of their current losing streak and the need for improvement.

Ponissi acknowledged the frustration and embarrassment felt throughout the club, stating they are already focusing on solutions and preparing for their next match against the Wests Tigers. The team felt they had a golden opportunity to break the losing streak, leading 10-0 at halftime, but failed to capitalize, particularly during a period where their opponents were a man down.

Captain Harry Grant echoed the sentiment of needing to address on-field performance to alleviate pressure off the field, emphasizing the importance of open communication and hard work. Grant highlighted Bellamy’s selfless commitment to the team, prioritizing their needs despite his personal health challenges. He stressed the importance of respecting Bellamy’s privacy and focusing on supporting him by delivering improved performances.

The club is united in its desire to honor Bellamy’s wishes and turn the season around, recognizing the need to play a complete 80-minute game and seize opportunities when they arise. The team acknowledges the current situation is 'raw and real' but views it as part of life's journey, and are determined to work through it together, demonstrating respect for Bellamy and a commitment to regaining winning form.

The focus is now firmly on preparation and translating training efforts into positive results on the field





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