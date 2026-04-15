Storm's Struggles Contrast With Rising Tigers and Cowboys as Warriors Surge

The Melbourne Storm are experiencing a challenging period in the rugby league season, marked by defensive issues and key personnel absences, while the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys are enjoying impressive form. The New Zealand Warriors are also showing strong signs of improvement. The article contrasts these trends and discusses the impact of player availability and team dynamics.

Melbourne Storm 's recent struggles in rugby league have drawn significant attention, with coach Craig Bellamy himself acknowledging the shared responsibility between players and the coaching staff. This season has seen the perennial contenders grappling with uncharacteristic defensive frailties, particularly on their edges.

The team is reportedly finding it difficult to adjust to the loss of key forwards, including Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who is undertaking boxing commitments, and Tui Kamikamica, who is sidelined with injury. The absence of Eli Katoa on the right edge is also keenly felt, impacting the team's ability to generate go-forward at the ruck and putting additional pressure on established stars like Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, and Jahrome Hughes. These changes have disrupted the Storm's established system, which has been a benchmark of success for over a decade. While Bellamy's coaching acumen is undeniable, the upcoming State of Origin period presents another significant challenge, with the potential impact on Grant and Munster's availability still unknown. In stark contrast, the Wests Tigers and the North Queensland Cowboys are enjoying resurgent seasons. Under Benji Marshall, the Tigers are playing with newfound confidence and freedom, capitalizing on good fortune with injuries and showcasing strong performances from their spine, including Adam Doueihi, Jock Madden, Jahream Bula, and Api Koroisau. Their high-energy approach is drawing large crowds, and they are set for a significant clash against an injury-depleted Brisbane Broncos side. The Cowboys, too, are impressing with a strong run of form, underpinned by robust performances from their middle forwards like Coen Hess, Jason Taumalolo, and Reuben Cotter. Fullback Scott Drinkwater is acting as a crucial playmaker, demonstrating a fearless attitude reminiscent of James Maloney. The emergence of Jaxon Purdue, who has a knack for capitalizing on opportunities, has further bolstered their attack. The Cowboys are demonstrating a crucial ability to win close games, a hallmark of successful teams in a competitive season. Looking ahead, the New Zealand Warriors are also displaying signs of a strong campaign. They have successfully navigated injury concerns, with their junior pathways producing exciting athletes. Their well-balanced forward pack, combining power and explosiveness, is a key asset. The Warriors benefit from immense home support and are expected to be less affected by the Origin period than other clubs. The anticipated return of Luke Metcalf from injury further bolsters their prospects for a successful mid-season run. Meanwhile, the Parramatta Eels are facing a period of difficulty, a sentiment shared by coach Jason Ryles





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