Stormwater Guidelines Controversy: Engineer Alleges Data Suppression

A civil engineer claims significant findings revealing flaws in Queensland’s stormwater management guidelines were removed from the latest version, leading to potentially millions of dollars in unnecessary spending by developers. The controversy centers on the MUSIC model and its reliance on outdated data.

A leading civil engineer is alleging that crucial findings exposing flaws in Queensland ’s stormwater management guidelines were deliberately suppressed before the latest version was published.

Alan Hoban, the author of the updated guidelines, claims that significant research demonstrating the inaccuracies of previous iterations of the Model for Urban Stormwater Improvement Conceptualisation (MUSIC) – a key tool used by developers to comply with state planning policies – was removed from the final document without his consent. This controversy centers around the MUSIC model, which has been relied upon for approximately two decades, and Hoban asserts that it has been operating on incorrect data throughout that period, necessitating a comprehensive review of the state’s planning policy.

The situation unfolded earlier this year when Healthy Land and Water, the primary environmental organization in south-east Queensland funded by the state government, local councils, and other stakeholders, commissioned Hoban to revise the guidelines, which hadn’t been updated since 2018. Hoban, a former employee of Healthy Land and Water and recipient of the 2020 Queensland Engineer of the Year award, was instrumental in establishing the original Queensland MUSIC guidelines in both 2010 and 2018, the latter of which was only released as a draft.

During this latest update, Hoban undertook a thorough re-evaluation of the foundational data underpinning the guidelines. His investigation revealed that the initial guidelines were based on unreliable information. He explained, “Given the advancements in knowledge over the past 16 years since the previous guideline was released, we prioritized a return to fundamental principles and a validation of all key input assumptions.

” The results of this re-evaluation were concerning: the earlier stormwater quality analyses were demonstrably flawed, relying on data from a severely limited number of urban runoff catchments – specifically, only two catchments studied by the Brisbane City Council. This limited dataset led to an overestimation of stormwater runoff and a mischaracterization of its cleanliness. Hoban contends that the actual amount of stormwater runoff is less, and its quality is better, than previously assumed by the MUSIC guidelines.

This miscalculation has significant implications for the accuracy of environmental impact assessments and the effectiveness of stormwater management strategies. According to Hoban, the flawed data has resulted in developers unnecessarily spending millions of dollars on stormwater quality control measures, such as expensive underground filtration systems, which also require substantial ongoing maintenance. He believes that the overestimation of pollution levels has driven investment in solutions that are not as critical as previously believed.

Upon discovering Healthy Land and Water’s intention to release the draft guidelines with the outdated data, Hoban expressed his strong objections in a letter to Queensland’s environment minister, Andrew Powell, and the department’s director general on April 14th. The following day, he received a response from Julie McLellan, the chief executive of Healthy Land and Water, who expressed her displeasure with his letter but offered a meeting in May.

Hoban alleges that the organization is actively censoring scientific findings to conceal the fact that urban stormwater pollutant loads have been systematically overstated, and that the state planning policy is therefore in need of revision. This dispute arises shortly after reports surfaced regarding Healthy Land and Water’s decision to suspend a long-term toxic algae monitoring program in Moreton Bay.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Healthy Land and Water stated that they have discussed Hoban’s concerns with the relevant department and determined that further investigation is necessary before incorporating the findings into the guidance material. They propose addressing the issues through a dedicated discussion paper to be submitted to the Department of Environment and Science (DETSI) for thorough assessment and consideration.

The department spokesperson confirmed that they are collaborating with Healthy Land and Water to evaluate the issues raised by Hoban, signaling a potential re-evaluation of the state’s stormwater management policies





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Stormwater Queensland MUSIC Model Healthy Land And Water Data Integrity

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