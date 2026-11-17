Brisbane's Story Bridge will close to general traffic from December 27 to January 18 for resurfacing and maintenance. Buses will be rerouted via the inner south busway and Victoria Bridge, and five bus stops will close.

Brisbane's Story Bridge will close to general traffic for three weeks from 1am Sunday, December 27, to 5am Monday, January 18, for resurfacing of the northern and southern approaches, structural maintenance and waterproofing.

Story Bridge Resurfacing Work Begins

A council spokeswoman said the works will cost $14 million, funded from the Operation Smooth resurfacing budget and the Story Bridge Renewal Project budget. Buses will keep running during the closure, but all routes that cross the bridge will be diverted, and five bus stops will close. LNP Transport chair Andrew Wines told Brisbane City Council chambers that services will be rerouted through the inner south busway and across Victoria Bridge.

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He said alternative stops will be available nearby, including two temporary bus stops. While the bridge will be closed during these works Brisbane will remain very much open, Cr Wines said. Those services that would ordinarily cross the bridge will be diverted through the inner south busway and across Victoria Bridge. Some of my councillor colleagues didn't understand, so I'll say it again, he said.

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If your bus ordinarily crosses the Story Bridge, what will happen to it while the works are on, it will come through the inner south busway and cross Victoria Bridge. You'll just use a different bridge, that's really all I'm saying. It really isn't that hard an idea. He also said there would be a shuttle service for parts of Kangaroo Point that would take passengers to Woolloongabba Station.

Residents can use the nearby stops on Latrobe Street and Wellington Road. Residents can use the nearby stops on Main Street at St Vincent's Hospital, Pearson Street, or River Terrace. Temporary bus route changes include Routes 227, 228, 231, 232 and 236 diverting via Wellington Road and Latrobe Street, with temporary stops 350 to 400 metres from affected Shafston Avenue stops.

Routes 227, 232 and 234 will no longer serve the Main Street stop at Story Bridge East, with an alternative stop at Thornton Street, approximately 200 metres away. Routes 216, 221, 227, 228, 231, 232 and 236 will no longer service five Main Street stops. Route N154 passengers can use Route N226 to Wellington Street, with safe drop-offs available along the route.

Temporary bus stop closures include Shafston Avenue at Salstone Street, stop 11, with nearby stops on Latrobe Street and Wellington Road. Shafston Avenue at Connor Street, stop 10/6, and Shafston Avenue at Connor Street, stop 7/10, will close, with nearby stops Main Street at St Vincent's Hospital, Pearson Street, or River Terrace. Main Street at Story Bridge East, stop 6, will also close. Cr Wines urged people to look up the changes on Translink's Journey Planner and plan ahead.

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Criticism Over Holiday Closure

The administration chose to close the bridge during the quieter summer holidays to reduce the impact on drivers and passengers. Labor Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy told the meeting that never in its history had the bridge closed for three weeks. He said the council administration should have added more public transport services during the closure to compensate drivers.

Their only alternative route is through a toll road, or they can spend hours and hours and hours stuck in CBD gridlock, he said. The LNP's lack of a public transport plan during the Story Bridge closure over Christmas is going to be a public transport disaster for our city, let alone the congestion disaster we will see, and the hip-pocket disaster we will see by forcing people to use toll roads.

Footpath Stays Open During Works

The bridge will be closed to private cars, but the eastern footpath will remain open for walkers, cyclists and scooter riders. A draft business case for a several billion dollar restoration of the Story Bridge is complete, and the council is working with Infrastructure Australia to evaluate the document ahead of a final submission in late 2026.