Strait of Hormuz: Addressing Shipping Concerns and Restoring Safe Passage

Analysis of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, examining the impact of recent events on commercial shipping, the complexities of the ceasefire, the need for reassurance, and potential solutions to restore safe passage for vessels.

Wednesday’s ceasefire announcement by President Donald Trump, linked to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, sparked immediate optimism that shipping would quickly resume. However, the reality quickly proved different. The following morning, traffic remained minimal. A small number of vessels, primarily those with ties to Iran , made the transit. The majority of ships waiting in the Gulf remained stationary.

Iran subsequently announced its intention to effectively close the strait due to Israel’s actions in Lebanon. This, however, was a misrepresentation of the situation. The strait was never physically closed. The framing of the issue as simply “open” or “closed” obscured the core problem. Ships were not being physically blocked; they were being deterred. Over the past several weeks, Iran has demonstrated both the capability and the intent to target commercial shipping. Attacks and credible threats against vessels have dramatically reduced daily transits from approximately 130 to a mere handful. Until the risk perception changes, ships will remain hesitant to return in significant numbers. This situation calls for a nuanced understanding of the factors involved and a strategic approach to restoring safe passage.\So, what actions are necessary to rectify the situation? Both diplomatic efforts and tangible actions are crucial. The ceasefire declarations, intended to bring stability, have inadvertently amplified the uncertainty. The US has publicly declared the strait open, while Iran’s messaging has been more ambiguous, including indications of requiring vessels to inform Iranian authorities before transiting. Some analysts interpret this ambiguity as a potential precursor to Iran attempting to exert greater control over the waterway, possibly through the imposition of a toll or other restrictions. This ambiguity is highly consequential. Shipping operates based on risk assessments. Shipping companies and their crews are unlikely to make decisions based solely on political statements, particularly given the recent history of unreliable assurances. Effective communication is a key tool in this situation. Restoring traffic through the strait will likely necessitate a two-phased approach. The first phase involves mitigating the threat. This can be achieved through a combination of military measures and diplomatic efforts. The primary objective is to significantly degrade Iran’s capacity and willingness to target commercial shipping. The second phase centers on reassurance. Even if Iranian attacks on civilian shipping cease as a direct result of the ceasefire, shipping will not immediately return to pre-conflict levels. The industry’s confidence has been severely shaken and will require time and concerted effort to rebuild. A credible reassurance strategy would include, at least initially, limited naval escorts. The absence of immediate action by the US to demonstrate confidence in the ceasefire by escorting US-flagged and crewed commercial vessels out of the Gulf was notable. Such a move would have sent a strong signal to the industry, helped to re-establish confidence in transits, and undermined any subsequent Iranian claims that ships required approval from their armed forces. Given Iran’s interest in maintaining the ceasefire, challenging ships under US naval protection would have been a high-risk endeavor. The US's hesitation, on the contrary, created a vacuum, allowing Iran to solidify its position, push vessels closer to its coastline, and reinforce its ability to control the passage of the strait.\An effective reassurance campaign should incorporate a broader international presence to provide essential surveillance, facilitate information-sharing, and establish rapid response capabilities. The international community should act swiftly to establish this infrastructure. The very presence of such an entity would significantly bolster confidence in transits. We have seen a similar model in practice. The International Maritime Security Construct, established in 2019 following Iranian attacks in the Gulf of Oman, prioritized transparency, coordination, and reassurance, rather than large-scale convoy operations. This model, or a refined version of it, is likely to be required again. While not a definitive solution, a multi-layered approach to reassurance would provide the clarity and communication that shippers need. Diplomacy is also essential. Clear, coordinated messaging from the international community, backed by explicit economic consequences for any renewed attacks on merchant shipping, is crucial to restoring trust and confidence. The issue of potential tolls also merits attention. There is speculation about Iran imposing tolls on vessels. From a legal standpoint, the situation is clear. The Strait of Hormuz is recognized as an international strait under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, guaranteeing ships the right of transit passage. Charging vessels for passage would directly contravene this principle and set a dangerous precedent for other strategic waterways. Early signs suggest Iran is testing boundaries. Reports of radio calls warning vessels that they require approval to transit, and suggestions that ships should notify Iranian authorities before transiting, point to an attempt to exert greater control over the strait. This attempt should be met with resistance. Allowing a toll, or even limited restrictions, to become established in the Strait of Hormuz would have far-reaching consequences, undermining the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation, which is the cornerstone of global maritime trade





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