Strait of Hormuz Closure Creates Humanitarian Crisis for 20,000 Seafarers

The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz has left thousands of seafarers stranded, facing dangerous conditions, dwindling supplies, and potential exploitation. The crisis highlights systemic issues of poor working conditions and abandonment within the maritime industry.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a significant humanitarian crisis affecting thousands of seafarers. Approximately 20,000 individuals, crew members on around 2,000 vessels, are currently stranded in and around the strait, facing a dangerous combination of physical risks and psychological strain reminiscent of combat zones.

These seafarers endure daily hardships, including the constant threat of missile attacks or falling debris, and lack access to safe harbor due to port insecurity. Their dwindling supplies necessitate strict rationing of food and water, with reliance on charitable organizations like Mission to Seafarers, who themselves operate under considerable risk. The prolonged nature of the crisis increases the likelihood of seafarers working beyond their contract terms, potentially leading to unpaid wages and difficulties in repatriation.

Reports also indicate that desperate seafarers are being targeted by fraudulent schemes promising safe passage in exchange for cryptocurrency. This current situation, while acute, highlights a systemic issue of poor working conditions faced by seafarers even in normal circumstances. They routinely contend with financial instability, job insecurity, physical and mental health hazards, isolation, excessive workloads, and limited career advancement opportunities.

Fatigue and sleep deprivation are commonplace, increasing the risk of injuries and illnesses on vessels often lacking adequate medical facilities or qualified personnel. The challenges echo those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when approximately 400,000 seafarers were stranded, unpaid, and unable to return home. Some ship operators even implemented “no crew change” clauses, violating the Maritime Labour Convention 2006, which aims to ensure safe working conditions and protect seafarers’ rights.

While amendments designating seafarers as “key workers” were made to facilitate crew changes and access to essential services, these amendments won’t be fully effective until December 2027. The Maritime Labour Convention mandates shipowners to provide essential provisions like accommodation, food, medical care, and repatriation costs, but enforcement relies heavily on “flag states” – the countries where ships are registered – which often have limited oversight and enforcement capabilities.

Many ships operate under “flags of convenience,” registered in countries with lax labor standards. Furthermore, vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are increasingly becoming targets in military operations by both Iranian and US forces. A growing concern is the issue of seafarer abandonment, where shipowners fail to provide wages, support, or repatriation, often due to financial difficulties. In 2025, 6,223 seafarers were abandoned on 410 ships, marking the sixth consecutive year of increases.

This problem is particularly prevalent within the “shadow fleet” – vessels operating in breach of sanctions, comprising 20% of the world’s tankers and 7.5% of LPG carriers. These ships often exhibit opaque ownership, inadequate insurance, poorly trained crews, and substandard conditions, posing significant risks to seafarers and the maritime environment





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Strait Of Hormuz Seafarers Humanitarian Crisis Maritime Labour Convention Ship Abandonment

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