Strait of Hormuz Re-Closed by Iran Amidst Escalating Tensions with the US

Iran's military has again declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, halting maritime traffic and drawing strong condemnation from U.S. President Donald Trump. This move follows a brief reopening of the vital oil and gas transit route after a ceasefire in the wider regional conflict. The situation remains volatile, with threats of targeting vessels and diplomatic efforts underway.

Iran 's military announced on Saturday the re-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, leading to ships halting transit and drawing a stern warning from U.S. President Donald Trump . The move escalates tensions between the two nations and casts a shadow over ongoing diplomatic efforts. Just a day prior, Tehran had declared the strait open following an agreement for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Iran 's ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

However, Iran had also previously threatened to reseal the waterway if the United States maintained its naval blockade of Iranian ports. The initial news of the strait's reopening had spurred optimism in global markets, causing a significant drop in oil prices. Yet, President Trump's insistence that the U.S. naval blockade would persist until a comprehensive deal to end the broader regional war was reached, prompted Iran to announce the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once more late Saturday morning. Iran's central military command stated that, in response to the U.S. blockade, the Strait of Hormuz was now under the strict control and management of its armed forces. The Revolutionary Guards issued a stark warning, declaring that any attempt to traverse the strait would be interpreted as collaboration with the enemy and that offending vessels would be targeted. President Trump had previously expressed optimism about an impending deal, stating that both sides were very close to an agreement. However, in response to Iran's latest announcement, he asserted that Tehran could not blackmail the United States, while also indicating that communications remained active. He described the ongoing conversations as very good and suggested that Iran was employing a somewhat provocative tactic. Iran's top national security body, during a visit by the Pakistani military chief who is mediating discussions, indicated that new proposals had been put forth by the Americans and were under review by the Islamic Republic. However, the body also emphasized that Iran's negotiating team would not concede even the slightest compromise or exhibit leniency in talks with Washington. Evidence of the volatile situation emerged as tracking data showed only a handful of oil and gas tankers managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz during its brief reopening early Saturday. By late afternoon, however, tracking platforms indicated very few vessels were navigating the waterway, with many having retreated. Reports from a UK maritime security agency indicated that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had fired upon one tanker. Additionally, security intelligence firm Vanguard Tech reported that the force had threatened to destroy an empty cruise ship attempting to flee the Gulf. In a third reported incident, the UK agency received information about a vessel in the same vicinity being struck by an unknown projectile, causing damage to shipping containers but no fire. Following these events, India summoned the Iranian ambassador to formally protest a shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the strait. Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Turkey, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, stated that the Americans could not impose their will on Iran through a siege and suggested that the blockade constituted a violation of the ceasefire, warranting repercussions. Meanwhile, a written message attributed to Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, indicated that Iran's navy was prepared to confront the United States. The escalating situation unfolds with only four days remaining before the conclusion of the two-week ceasefire in the U.S.-Iran conflict, which commenced on February 28. Despite the heightened tensions, President Trump has maintained an optimistic outlook on reaching a deal, frequently posting positive updates on social media, including praise for Pakistan's mediation efforts. Egypt, also involved in diplomatic initiatives, shared a similar sentiment, with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressing hope that Cairo and Islamabad could secure a final agreement in the coming days. He shared these remarks at the same event in Antalya where Mr. Khatibzadeh stated that no date had been set for the next round of talks, though Tehran remained committed to diplomacy. The broader Middle East conflict began with significant surprise attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran, occurring while negotiations were ongoing between Washington and Tehran. The conflict quickly escalated across the region, with Iran targeting U.S. interests in the Gulf and Hezbollah's involvement drawing Lebanon into the hostilities through rocket attacks on Israel. In a sign of continued stability concerning the two-week ceasefire, Iran's civil aviation agency announced that its airspace was now open to international flights traversing the eastern part of the country. However, two significant obstacles to peace talks – Iran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and the future status of the Strait of Hormuz – remain unresolved. President Trump had previously announced that Iran had agreed to surrender its approximately 440 kilograms of enriched uranium, stating, We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators





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