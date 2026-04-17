Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amidst Fragile Lebanon Truce, Oil Prices Drop

The Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels, a development confirmed by both US President Donald Trump and Iran's Foreign Minister, coinciding with a tentative 10-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This easing of tensions, while offering a pause in the wider conflict, has led to a significant drop in oil prices and a rally in stock markets, though lingering uncertainties remain about the long-term implications for regional stability and ongoing negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz has been declared fully open for commercial vessel passage, as confirmed by both United States President Donald Trump and Iran's Foreign Minister. This development coincides with a fragile 10-day truce that appears to be holding in Lebanon, offering a temporary respite from hostilities between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

The ceasefire has been hailed as a potential breakthrough, potentially removing a significant impediment to reaching a broader agreement between Iran, the United States, and Israel aimed at concluding weeks of devastating conflict. However, uncertainties remain regarding Hezbollah's acceptance of a deal in which they played no part in the negotiations and which would see Israeli forces maintaining a presence in southern Lebanon. President Trump announced on social media that Iran had officially declared the strait open and ready for unrestricted transit. Shortly before this announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also posted on X, stating that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was declared completely open in accordance with the Lebanese ceasefire and would remain so for the duration of the truce. The implications for the existing US blockade of the strait were not immediately clear. President Trump, however, emphasized that the US blockade would persist without alteration until Iran finalized a comprehensive agreement with the United States to cease hostilities. In a forceful social media declaration, the President stated that the United States Navy's interdiction of Iranian ships and ports would continue to be fully enforced until the "TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE." In the wake of this news, global oil prices experienced a notable decline, dropping by over ten percent on Friday, while Wall Street witnessed a surge, approaching another record high. Meanwhile, in Beirut, celebratory gunfire echoed through the city as residents discharged weapons into the air shortly after midnight to mark the commencement of the truce. Displaced families have begun to make their way towards southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, notwithstanding official advisories against returning until the stability of the ceasefire is definitively ascertained. A spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon reported no observed airstrikes since midnight. Nevertheless, the spokesperson also lodged an accusation against the Israeli military for violating Lebanese airspace and conducting artillery shelling in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement in response. The agreement, as outlined by the State Department, grants Israel the right to act in self-defense against immediate threats but prohibits offensive actions targeting southern Lebanon. President Trump lauded the truce as a "historic day for Lebanon," while simultaneously expressing optimism about an imminent end to the war with Iran during a speech in Las Vegas. The 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has had a precarious beginning, with all parties engaging in a period of calm. An end to the conflict with Hezbollah was a primary objective for Iranian negotiators, who had previously accused Israel of breaching the current ceasefire with strikes on Lebanon, a claim Israel countered by stating the agreement did not extend to Lebanese territory. In parallel efforts to secure an extension of the ceasefire, Pakistan's army chief met with Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday as part of international diplomatic initiatives. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with at least 3,000 deaths reported in Iran, over 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and more than a dozen in various Gulf Arab states. Additionally, thirteen United States service members have lost their lives





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