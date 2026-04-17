Strait of Hormuz Reopens to Commercial Shipping Amidst Lebanon Ceasefire

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels following a ceasefire in Lebanon. The move has been met with mixed reactions from the US, with President Trump welcoming the news but vowing to maintain port blockades. Regional tensions appear to ease as Lebanon begins to recover from conflict.

Following a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully accessible to commercial shipping. This development, welcomed by US President Donald Trump, signals a potential de-escalation in regional tensions, though Washington has indicated its blockade of Iran ian ports will persist.

The cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel has been engaged in conflict with Iran's ally Hezbollah, has created an opportunity for displaced populations to return to their homes. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy trade route, is in solidarity with the Lebanese ceasefire. However, military vessels will continue to be prohibited from transiting the waterway. President Trump expressed gratitude for Iran's announcement via social media but reiterated that the US naval blockade of Iran remains active pending the completion of diplomatic negotiations. Oil prices, which had been influenced by concerns over the conflict, saw a notable decline following Iran's declaration. In parallel, Israel has begun lifting wartime restrictions in Lebanon, permitting a return to civilian movement and economic activity. Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that operations against Hezbollah are ongoing, with the aim of dismantling the organization and neutralizing rocket and drone threats. President Trump, however, suggested US involvement in addressing Hezbollah's activities, stating that Israel is prohibited from further bombing Lebanon. The ceasefire, which commenced at midnight, was preceded by Israeli airstrikes in southern Tyre, resulting in civilian casualties. Nevertheless, numerous displaced Lebanese citizens have begun their journeys home. Under the terms of the truce, Israel retains the right to target Hezbollah if it perceives imminent attacks and will maintain a security buffer zone along the border. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated that military action could resume if diplomatic efforts fail to clear the area of threats. The US State Department outlined provisions of the ceasefire, emphasizing Lebanon's responsibility, with international backing, to prevent Hezbollah from engaging in hostile acts against Israel. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of direct negotiations with Israel to consolidate the ceasefire, secure Israeli withdrawal from southern territories, facilitate prisoner exchanges, and resolve border disputes. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has maintained its readiness to respond to any Israeli violations





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