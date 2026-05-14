Streeting's resignation letter: NHS England waiting lists fall, Starmer's missteps, and a leadership challenge

Former Health Secretary Matt Streeting's resignation letter discusses the fall in NHS England waiting lists, Starmer's missteps, and a leadership challenge.

it is long – two pages and nearly 1,000 words – and relatively dense. And as ever with such missives, there was plenty of subtext behind the substance.

A somewhat self-serving beginning to a resignation message, but in fairness to Streeting, Thursday did mark the biggest fall in NHS England waiting lists in 17 years, if the Covid period is excluded. This and succeeding paragraphs talk up his successes as health secretary, as a hopeful reminder to any Labour MPs or members listening that he has run a large department and, his allies would say, achieved change that voters notice.

About 300 words in, and it really begins: he’s off. Streeting sets this out by confirming that when heSome reports claim Streeting also said he would set off a leadership challenge, a detail Streeting’s team deny, and that is not mentioned here. This is perhaps the most important unspoken detail of all: despiteby allies that he had the 80-plus Labour MPs needed to set off a contest, the letter strongly hints he does not.

Here, Streeting gets to the core of why so many Labour MPs believe Starmer has to go, even if they fear the chaos that may follow, or have no particular allegiance to any of the likely successors.proved that Starmer has no plan or ability to counter Reform UK, and that without a change at the top a Nigel Farage-led government appears inevitable, which makes them extremely worried. Streeting highlights some of Starmer’s more obvious missteps, with the debacle over limiting winter fuel payments to older people, on which the prime minister thenhe regretted it.

Its significance here is that while Streeting is from Labour’s right, his one reference to migration is to condemn a speech seen as pandering to Reform supporters, but which helped push existing voters towards the Greens. This section is entirely transparent, and echoes the criticisms in just about every other letter from ministers or MPs explaining why they want Starmer to go: they believe he is congenitally incremental and managerial, and is not the person needed for the task to come.

In some ways, this tries to make a virtue of necessity: without the MP support required to begin an immediate contest, Streeting is obliged to instead appeal to Starmer to stand down and let a full field of contestants emerge. The call for this to be “broad” could be seen as asking No 10 to allow Andy Burnham to fight a byelection – if he can find an MP to give up their seat – and enter the fray.

Alternatively, this could simply be Streeting trying to exit a difficult immediate situation with as much dignity intact as possible. Angela Rayner cleared by HMRC over tax affairs, paving way for potential leadership bid‘It’s more incrementalism’: Starmer’s safe king’s speech fails to quell mutinyLabour MPs channel Tory psychodrama as Starmer keeps hiding in plain sigh





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Matt Streeting NHS England Waiting Lists Starmer's Missteps Leadership Challenge Reform UK Nigel Farage Green Party Andy Burnham Byelection Incidentalism Starmer's Safe King's Speech Labour Mps Tory Psychodrama

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