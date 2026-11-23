Physical therapy and rehabilitation experts say the glutes, quadriceps, rhomboids, calves and deep core matter most for ageing well, and recommend targeted exercises to maintain strength, balance and mobility.

Physical therapy and rehabilitation experts say five muscle groups matter most for ageing well: the glutes, quadriceps, rhomboids, calves and the deep core. With more than 600 muscles in the human body, they said the most important ones are those that drive everyday movements like getting out of bed and climbing stairs.

As the years tick by, our body's machinery starts to lose a little of its power. Muscles weaken, tendons tighten and movements that once felt effortless can become more difficult. The best way to maintain strength and mobility is through exercise, especially weight training. Asked to pick one muscle group, experts chose the glutes as probably the most important.

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Glutes Crucial for Balance and Fall Prevention

They keep your pelvis level when you walk and help recover your balance when you stumble, particularly when you need to step sideways. Odessa Addison, a professor of physical therapy and rehabilitation science at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said she approaches the question as a physical therapist specialising in fall prevention. She said: I come at this as a physical therapist and somebody who specialises in fall prevention, so that's what I'm thinking about.

Most people who exercise regularly know the largest gluteal muscle, the gluteus maximus, and target it with squats and dead lifts. But the muscles along the side of your hips, the hidden butt muscles, need more focus as you get older, Addison said. Many people move side to side less with age and therefore do not use them as much. She warned: If your hip abductors aren't working well, then the entire chain of movement below doesn't work well.

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Keeping the quadriceps strong is also critical because they help you stand up from a chair, move forward and maintain general mobility. To test yours, try to stand up from a chair as many times as you can in 30 seconds without using your hands. Many exercises hit both the quads and glutes at the same time. Beyond squats and dead lifts, experts suggest clamshells, monster walks and lateral lunges to target side-to-side and rotational movement.

The rhomboid muscles, between your shoulder blades on your upper back, help keep your spine upright and your shoulders down and back. As you age, gravity and habits such as looking down at your phone can make you hunch forward and round your shoulders.

Rhomboids Combat Poor Posture and Shoulder Pain

This poor posture compromises shoulder mobility and can increase stress on tendons and surrounding tissues in the shoulder joint, contributing to neck and shoulder pain and headaches, said Nathan LeBrasseur, a physiology and rehabilitation professor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Being hunched over can also restrict how your rib cage moves and your ability to breathe as you walk.

Leaning forward shifts your centre of gravity, making balance harder and raising the risk of a fall, said Dr Erin Futrell, associate professor of physical therapy at Springfield College in Massachusetts. Strengthening the rhomboids, part of your scapular retractors, can help reverse this and change your posture. Experts recommend any simple rowing movement, such as single-arm rows, which target the rhomboids one side at a time while engaging your core to keep your torso stable.

Experts note that walking speed can be a predictor of longevity and mortality. The calf muscles help propel you forward when you walk or run and provide power when climbing stairs. They are also important for balance as you age. Yet the calves are often overlooked; even people who exercise regularly tend to neglect muscles below the knee, Futrell said.

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Calf Strength Predicts Longevity and Mobility

The big calf muscle gets weaker with age, so training it matters. Experts recommend calf raises and variations such as deficit heel raises. The core is the body's stabilising centre and a critical component of healthy ageing. It provides proper body alignment and positioning, allowing larger muscles to work effectively.

Many core muscles work in tandem with other muscles, making it hard to isolate just one. Addison picked the belt of muscle that wraps around your trunk, the transversus abdominis, which plays a major role in keeping you steady and upright when you move. She described it as your deepest abdominal muscle, like your built-in corset to support the rest of your body.

She recommends gently drawing your belly button in when lying on your back, doing pelvic tilts and then trying bird dogs to activate the transversus abdominis. Because core muscles largely work as a team, LeBrasseur recommends front and side planks. These activate much of the core, engaging both the front and the back of the body. While all the experts agreed on the five key muscle groups, each also had a pet favourite.

Core Muscles Support Body Stability and Alignment

LeBrasseur made a strong case for the muscles that support the head, which can be responsible for tech neck. He recommends a chin tuck with a head lift: lie flat on your back, tuck your chin and lift your head, holding for 10 seconds. As you progress, increase the duration to a minute. Addison has a particular love for the tibialis anterior, the primary muscle on the front of your shin.

It is critical for balance and mobility, helping lift your foot and toes upward as you walk, keeping you from tripping over a rug and helping you climb stairs. Futrell said the intrinsic foot muscles, a network responsible for the foot's fine motor actions and arch support, will always hold a special place for her.

She described herself as a big proponent of strengthening your feet, which she thinks is very neglected in all age groups, and said strong feet can help.