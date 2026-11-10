David Jones Collapse: Supplier Holster Owed $130,000 as Creditors Meet

Holster, founded by David Jones' great-great-great grandson Ben Nothling, is owed $130,000 by the collapsed retailer. Creditors meet on 17 November as administrators field extraordinary interest.

Holster, the footwear brand co-founded by Ben Nothling, is owed $130,000 by collapsed retailer David Jones. Nothling is a sixth-generation descendant of the department store's namesake, making him the great-great-great grandson of David Jones, who founded the eponymously named store in 1838.

First Creditor Meeting Details For David Jones

The first creditor's meeting has been set for Thursday 17 November at 11am via Zoom, where Nothling will be eligible to take part. Administrator McGrathNicol has reported fielding extraordinary interest in the 188-year-old retailer, while receivers and managers FTI Consulting are mulling which stores from the network of 38 should be axed. Nothling's connection to the retailer is personal. His father would tell stories of Jones travelling to the UK on buying trips and bringing back premium goods.

Also read David Jones Restocks for Black Friday as Receivers Report Record Sales and Buyer Interest

When Nothling senior learned the once-iconic retailer had fallen, he was lost for words. He actually couldn't believe it, Nothling said. He's really sad it's all come to that. After studying business, Nothling founded Holster with his wife Natalie Miller 25 years ago.

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They visited Bali and returned with a selection of shoes that he resold to enthusiastic demand. Natalie designs the prototypes, and their vegan slides, sandals and sneakers now turn over about $10 million every year, sold in 30 countries. Holster entered David Jones around 2010 and never ran into any issues until a few months ago. David Jones was a big account to us, Nothling said.

Holster Founder Describes Long Payment History

We dealt with them for 15 years. They'd always paid us on time.

Then they sent a weird email saying they needed to check and would come back to us. As soon as the payment was overdue, Holster froze the account. Another shipment prepared for delivery, worth $118,000, was put on ice. David Jones' finance team sent through some payment dates, but those came and went.

Nothing came in, Nothling said. Suddenly, they collapsed. It's a lot of money to lose. It makes you quite stressed and angry.

Woolworths Holdings Era Impact On David Jones

Suppliers are waiting to be paid to keep shelves full ahead of the busy Black Friday and Christmas season, the most significant trading period for department stores and retailers. In an initial report to creditors, McGrathNicol directed gift card holders to a specific process. Nothling wonders if years under the ownership of South African retailer Woolworths Holdings, which is no connection to the Australian supermarket, between 2014 and 2022 contributed to the financial troubles.

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In those eight years, Woolworths Holdings sold key properties that housed flagship stores. Melbourne's Bourke Street Men's store sold for $121 million in 2020, and Sydney's Elizabeth Street sold for $510 million. Properties were exchanged for long-term leases. Ultimately, missed rental payments to major landlords followed.

You're just upset about the way the company was run, Nothling said. Suppliers all got treated not in a good way. You feel sorry for the staff. It's just a huge ripple effect.

Nothling Faces Second Retail Collapse This Year

David Jones' collapse isn't the first that Nothling has had to contend with this year. After returning from a holiday in Bali with his family earlier this year, he learned that a home shopping network had also collapsed. Other than a shelf of goods at Holster's head office on Noosa Beach in Queensland, Nothling doesn't operate any retail stores of his own. He opts to grow the business through wholesale and online channels.

He's already run the numbers on a scenario where he doesn't see any of the money back. Holster will survive, though cash flow will take a hit. We can get through it, but retail's not great, Nothling said. It would give you a bit of a kick.

You gotta be a smart operator here to make money in business.