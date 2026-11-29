Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill is completing 495 hours of community service by knitting scarves for Sydney's homeless after being convicted over a $330,000 cocaine deal. He was spared jail for what the judge called a colossal lapse of judgment, and his appeal was dismissed in July.

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill is knitting scarves for Sydney's homeless while completing 495 hours of community service after being convicted of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug over a $330,000 cocaine deal.

The 55-year-old, who took 208 Test wickets in an era dominated by the late Shane Warne, was spared jail for what the sentencing judge described as a colossal lapse of judgment. His appeal was dismissed in July. Fewer than 100 of his 495 hours remain. On Wednesdays, MacGill begins his community service at 9am in Sydney alongside 10 or so others who have also found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

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It is an unlikely setting for a man who once bamboozled the world's best batsmen with his leg-spin bowling. But MacGill's life has taken some extraordinary turns. He says he had drunk a couple of bottles of red wine on the evening in question.

MacGill Survives Brutal Kidnapping Incident

The incident that landed him in court came to light after MacGill was bundled into a car and driven to a remote property in Bringelly, in Sydney's south-western outskirts, where he was stripped naked, bashed and threatened with having his fingers cut off with garden shears. When the kidnapping was happening, I was thinking about which of my fingers I would keep, MacGill says. I was thinking of keeping my thumbs and my spinning fingers.

I found out subsequently, your little finger is actually pretty important too. MacGill's fingers are thicker than normal. In hot chip terms, think KFC rather than McDonald's. They helped him impart revolutions on a cricket ball at a rate few could match, generating prodigious spin during a career in which he played 44 Tests between 1998 and 2008.

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MacGill is now using the fingers he came so close to losing to knit scarves for Sydney's homeless. I'm getting really good at it, he says proudly. I've made friends, which is pretty cool. I've done about 30 scarves on my own.

Knitting Scarves For Sydney Homeless

They have little tassels on the end and I'd like to fill a removals box before I leave. If he does, it will hold close to 50 scarves. Each one takes him about a day and a half. I do lots of different colours so that hopefully one day I can walk down the street and know that someone is wearing mine, MacGill says.

As he did when he bowled, MacGill prefers to work in long spells. His Wednesdays are spent in a quiet room, using a knitting loom rather than needles, with little interruption beyond two 10-minute breaks and a Subway lunch with his new friends. Some of the others know exactly who he is. MacGill did not like that at first.

He has also assumed an unlikely position of authority: keeper of the television remote. The room's television has only Netflix, and documentaries about Mike Tyson and Sylvester Stallone have helped pass the hours. It beats his previous community service assignments. There were the windy days raking leaves in a national park near Taronga Zoo, when a sudden gust could undo hours of work.

Challenges During Community Service Assignments

Then came the recycling facility in Stanmore, where he was required to move heavy slabs of concrete. For a man whose cricket career left him with 10 knee operations and another two on his ankles, the physical toll was considerable. I felt like a cripple, MacGill says. But everybody treated me really well.

These days, MacGill draws inspiration from a line delivered by Stallone's most famous character in the sixth Rocky film, Rocky Balboa: It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It's cheesy and corny, MacGill says. But I think I've been through quite a lot.

MacGill is trying to get his life back on track. He is coaching young spinners and podcasting with former teammates Stephen O'Keefe and Moises Henriques. Music has also become a source of comfort. But rebuilding a life, he is discovering, is considerably harder than bowling a leg-break.

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MacGill cries, often, although nowhere near as much as he once did. Sad things on television can set him off. At a recent music concert, he says, he burst into tears when the lead singer looked directly at him. At the merchandise stand that night, MacGill spotted a hat emblazoned with the words No Bad Memories.

He is wearing it now, over lunch in a quiet corner of a sushi train restaurant in Sydney's CBD. It is an optimistic message for a man with plenty he would rather forget. MacGill is in good spirits, despite having just returned empty-handed from a job fair in Riverwood. Finding employment is proving difficult.

Struggling To Find Employment Post Conviction

There was nothing there for me, he says. I should have known. The previous week, he was turned down for a telemarketing job. MacGill believes his criminal record is scaring off prospective employers.

Owning a baggy green and the ability to deliver a devilish wrong 'un count for little when a Google search turns up pages of headlines about a drug conviction. I just thought that was ridiculous, he says of not getting the telemarketing job. No one is going to know who I am, and I'd probably be better on the phone than 95 per cent of the population. I oscillate with being deflated and disgusted.

What harm can I do? This story has been in the works for about 12 months. I first rang MacGill in November last year, seeking a quote for a story about spin bowling. We had not spoken in years, but, remarkably, he remembered a net session in 2011 when he bowled to a group of budding young cricketers, including this reporter, while he was preparing for the inaugural Big Bash League season with the Sydney Sixers.

Magilla, as he is affectionately known, told me he was struggling. I could hear it in his voice over the phone. He had been convicted earlier that year, his trial had attracted relentless media attention and his life had unravelled. His struggles with alcohol and drug use were covered in court.

He greeted me in the SCG press box with a firm handshake and, over two hour-long conversations across two days, opened up about his ordeal. In between characteristically blunt assessments of England's cricketers, MacGill spoke candidly about the court case, the kidnapping and the toll both had taken. I introduced two people who then went on to do a drug deal, MacGill said. I did not know that that was a crime.

Court was very traumatic. The jury did not accept his account and found him guilty of knowingly taking part in the supply of cocaine. MacGill maintains he never intended to facilitate a drug deal.