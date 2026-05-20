Student Hackers Compete in Cybersecurity's 'World Cup' to Prep Next Gen for Rapidly Evolving Threats

The 'World Cup' aimed to familiarise the next generation of cybersecurity specialists with the rapid evolution of threats the industry is facing, while also providing an opportunity to have fun and share their experiences in a collaborative environment.

Student hackers from around the world have competed in a series of challenges for cybersecurity's ' World Cup ', with the event designed to prepare the next generation of 'ethical hackers' for an industry full of rapidly evolving threats.

The 'World Cup' of Cybersecurity focused on pitting the best student teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Australia against each other on the Gold Coast for two days. The challenges aimed to simulate attacks on corporations by finding weaknesses in their systems





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Education Sports Cybersecurity World Cup Ethical Hacking Golden Coast Student Hackers Challenges Vulnerabilities

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