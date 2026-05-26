Study Finds Extreme Heat Drives Surge in Koala Hospitalisations and Deaths in NSW

A new study of over 11,000 koala rescue cases in New South Wales reveals a sharp increase in admissions and mortality when daily maximum temperatures exceed 27 degrees Celsius, highlighting the devastating impact of climate change on the already endangered species.

A comprehensive study analyzing 11,862 koala rescue admissions to animal hospitals in New South Wales (NSW) has revealed a stark link between rising temperatures and increased mortality for the iconic marsupial.

The research, led by behavioural ecologist Dr. Valentina Mella from the University of Sydney, examined hospitalisation records from 2000 to 2022 and correlated them with local weather data. The findings indicate that the risk of a koala being admitted to a hospital or dying rises significantly when the seven-day average maximum temperature exceeds 27 degrees Celsius.

During weeks where the average maximum temperature climbs to 30 degrees Celsius, the likelihood of hospitalisation or death becomes 1.5 to 3.5 times higher compared to a baseline of 25 degrees Celsius. This threshold effect highlights the acute thermal stress koalas experience under prolonged heat, pushing their physiological limits and leading to severe dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

The study underscores that koalas in inland regions of NSW bear the brunt of this climate-driven threat due to already higher ambient temperatures. Dr. Mella noted the connection is "scary," pointing to the looming risk of local extinctions exacerbated by a combination of factors: longer, more intense heatwaves and droughts from climate change, habitat fragmentation, and disease.

The grim reality of this prediction is already evident in places like Gunnedah in northwest NSW, where the koala population is described as functionally extinct. The remaining animals are largely infertile, meaning the population cannot sustain itself and will vanish once the current adults die.

Independent experts, including ecologists from the University of Melbourne and the Australian National University, affirmed that the findings align with established knowledge about koala physiology, diet, and behaviour, all of which make them exceptionally vulnerable to even modest temperature increases. Koalas have some natural coping mechanisms, such as seeking shade, "tree hugging" to cool against trunks, and producing highly concentrated urine to conserve water.

However, these adaptations are overwhelmed by extreme heat. When temperatures hit 30 degrees Celsius in the northwest, koalas become so severely dehydrated they are often found sitting listlessly at the base of trees.

Furthermore, their specialised diet of eucalyptus leaves, which is low in nutrients and energy and requires significant physiological effort to detoxify, becomes a critical weakness. Heat suppresses their appetite, and without fat reserves, they must eat every few days to survive; a loss of appetite for just a few days can be fatal.

The loss of moisture from panting, a key cooling mechanism, exacerbates dehydration, particularly during droughts when trees themselves are water-stressed and may reabsorb moisture from their leaves, reducing available foliar moisture for koalas. In response to these dire findings, researchers and conservationists are exploring a multi-pronged strategy to create "climate refugia" and bolster koala resilience.

Dr. Mella advocates for simple but effective interventions like providing dedicated water stations and artificial shade structures in hot regions, drawing a parallel to similar provisions made for livestock. Other projects, led by scientists like Dr. Kara Youngentob at the Australian National University, focus on breeding and planting more nutritious, low-toxin eucalyptus varieties. The concept is to create "nutritional refugia" where koalas can meet their energy and protein needs with less forage, reducing the metabolic burden during heat stress.

Simultaneously, ecologists like Dr. Bill Ellis from the University of Queensland stress that non-food trees are equally vital, providing cooler microclimates and escape routes during heat events. The broader conservation message is a call to incentivise and educate private landholders to retain and restore bushland patches, especially along riparian zones which often act as natural cool corridors.

Without urgent, large-scale habitat restoration and climate mitigation, the study paints a future where koalas, already listed as endangered in NSW, Queensland, and the ACT, face increasingly severe and widespread population declines





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Koala Climate Change Heatwave Endangered Species Habitat Loss New South Wales Wildlife Conservation Extreme Weather Temperature Threshold Dehydration

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